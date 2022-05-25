The incredible physical change of Will Poulter for Guardians of the Galaxy

After the physical transformation of Natalie Portman for “Thor: Love and Thunder”, now surprises the change of Will Poulter for “Guardians of the Galaxy”who also underwent a demanding exercise and diet regimen.

“The most important thing is your physical and mental health. The aesthetic objectives have to be in a secondary plane. Otherwise, you end up promoting something that unhealthy and unrealistic if you don’t have the financial backing of a studio that pays for your meals and workouts. I am in a very privileged position in that sense. I wouldn’t recommend anyone to do what I did to prepare for this job.”

To a restrictive diet, Will Pouter added a complete training and the prohibition of alcohol consumption

With double shift at the gym for gain muscle mass and mark your abs and one restrictive dietthe young man achieved the necessary appearance to put himself in the skin of the new villain of the franchise, Adam Warlock.

“It has been a lot of work in the gym and following a very, very specific diet. This means that he was not very civilized at times. I speak of amounts of food you don’t necessarily want to eat; and, other times, insufficient food. I have been through a number of different diets over the past few months. Now I’m in a maintenance phase, which is quite nice. I am not eating large amounts of bulk food nor am I cutting myself. I just maintain my weight. I’ve been through periods of rummaging through food. Then, you would blink and the minute you were ready to eat up the furniture from the hunger that you had, ”she added.

The actor with Florence Pugh, with whom he is romantically linked, in Ibiza

About him alcoholrecognized that it is forbidden and that the last time he consumed this type of drink was for New Year’s. Unlike the diet and exercise regimen she underwent Natalie Portmanthe one of Will Poulter was much more extreme.

