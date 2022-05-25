The image of Jason Momoa in the hospital that has worried his fans

‘Fast & Furious’ continues with its plans to release the tenth film of the saga next year, in May 2023, and that is why the filming is going from strength to strength. In fact, the film has had to deal with some setbacks, such as the unexpected departure of its director, Justin Linas a result of alleged problems with Vin Diesel.

This has not been the only problem in the filming, and it is that one of his brand new signings, Jason Momoahave recently suffered an accident while driving one of the scenes that will be seen on the tape. The American is one of those actors who prefers to shoot action scenes instead of using a double, and this time it has been expensive.

As he has commented in an interview granted to ‘ET’, would have had a blow to his head while driving a motorcycle through the streets of Rome while recording ‘Fast X’. A film in which Momoa will once again put herself in the shoes of the bad guys, something that she already wanted. “It’s something fun, I have the role of the bad guy, which I haven’t done for a while,” she confessed in her interview.

But, after his accident, Momoa himself has been in charge of uploading a photograph from the hospital to his social networks, humoring the matter above all with a caption thanking the messages of support: “To make the omelette you have to break some eggs. Aloha J. So thankful for my ohana [familia] and friends”.

An image in which the 42-year-old actor appears lying on a table with a device on his head while undergoing an MRIbeing only a check to be able to evaluate if it has suffered any damage after its blow.

It is not his first accident on set

But, the most curious thing is that it is not the first accident that Jason Momoa suffers while shooting a movie, and that is that he also previously confessed that he had suffered an injury affecting your eye: “I messed up my eyes. I have something that cut it a little and then I have to have surgery, I have a hernia, they removed my ribs. they’re giving me a beating”.

But, for the actor, these are just occupational hazards and age, and he is not willing to give up his career, at least for now: “I love my job and I get a little excited. The question of age. Now I’m an aging superhero.”