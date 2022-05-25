The forgotten youth squad of Guadalajara, Fernando González

The pass market gives for everything and this time it is a terrible deal proposed by the Necaxa club to try to convince Chivas de Guadalajara to return a youth squad, which few remember and with a brief internship in America.

The board of the Chivas de Guadalajara is working on the planning of the 2022 Liga MX Opening Tournament and that includes, on this occasion, the definition of the coaching staff of the first team and the preparation of the main squadso the proximity of the pass market gives for everything, even for try to bring back a youth squad that very few remember and who even had a brief internship at Club América.

The Sacred Flock squad broke ranks on May 16 in Verde Valle after completing their participation in Clausura 2022 scream mexico saying goodbye in a special edition of the Clásico Tapatío in Liguilla, so most of the team is enjoying a few days off to report back next month to comply with routine medical exams and start the preseason, even with the absences of those summoned by the Mexican National Team: Fernando Beltrán, Roberto Alvarado and Alexis Vega.

The Chivas board, according to information published by the journalist John Sutcliffe and the ESPN chain, would approve the incorporation of its first reinforcement for the 2022 Opening and It would be about the possible return of the rojiblanco youth squad: Fernando Gonzáleza defensive midfielder who collects internships with América, León and comes from Necaxa, which would have proposed its return after the arrival of Joaquín Esquivel and to negotiate the transfer of an element that interests Jimmy Lozano’s coaching staff.

The Bear González would thus sign an unusual return to the institution in which he was trained, to integrate an overcrowded list of midfielders, although with elements prone to injuries such as Jesús Molina or Sergio Flores and in which would compete for ownership with Fernando Beltrán, Alan Eduardo Torresintended by Monterrey and the revelation of Clausura 2022: Pavel Pérez.

Fernando González would return to Chivas according to speculation (Twitter)

The trajectory of Fernando Gonzalez

Fernando Rubén González began his career in the Basic Forces of Chivas in 2010 when he joined the Sub17 category and He debuted in the first team in 2013, adding a few minutes in the League and Copa MX. In 2015 he went on loan to Coras and Zacatepec in the abolished Ascenso MX. In 2017 he was acquired by the Necaxa club, where he won the Copa MX, Supercopa MX and Champion of Champions titles. But in 2019 he went to América as a replacement for Guido Rodríguez, although with very little participation. So in 2021 he would go to León, although for only one semester and since the last Apertura 2021 he played back with the Rayos and now everything seems to indicate that he will follow his trend and return to Guadalajara. Bad business?

