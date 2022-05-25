The forceful opinion of Winona Ryder on her younger companions of Stranger Things

Winona Ryder, American actress, has recently given statements about some of the actors of “stranger things”. The two-time Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress has also dabbled in film production.

The debut role of Winona Ryder It was in “Lucas” in 1986, however the role for which he gained recognition was that of Lydia Deetz, a teenager with a gothic aesthetic, in the movie “Beetlejuice”. After several appearances on television and radio, she appeared in the film “Heathers”, in a role as criticized as acclaimed. In 2000 she received a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. The actress regained notoriety for her role as Joyce Byers in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

In the decade of the 90s, Winona Ryder She was one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood, acting in several well-known productions such as “Edward Scissorhands”, “Mermaids”, “Dracula, “The Age of Innocence” and “Little Women”. For these last two films, she received Oscar nominations in the categories of best supporting actress and best actress, respectively.

Thus, the actress has a great experience and was able to see the talent in the young actors of “stranger things”. Recently Winona Ryder was interviewed and gave her opinion on some of the young actresses with whom she works in the series, Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown. The actress seems to be smitten with 20-year-old Sadie Sink, whom she compares to two of the greatest screen talents of all time, “Sadie is like Liv Ullmann,” she claimed, saying, “She’s going to be like Meryl Streep.” ”.

Image: Instagram Stranger Things

Winona Ryder also praised the star of “stranger things”, Millie Bobby Brown. About the young actress, Ryder referred to the wig she wore during season 4 that reminded many of a Winona younger. “It was crazy to see her like that… When she was that age, she had dyed black hair, and it was goth. But there’s definitely a resemblance.”