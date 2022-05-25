The forceful opinion of Winona Ryder about her young companions of Stranger Things

The American actress Winona Ryder gave statements about some of the actors of the famous series “Stranger Things”. The two-time Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner has also dabbled in film production.

Winona Ryder’s debut role was in “Lucas” in 1986, however the role for which she gained recognition was that of Lydia Deetz, a gothic aesthetic teenager, in the movie “Beetlejuice”. After several appearances on television and radio, she appeared in the film “Heathers”, in a role as criticized as acclaimed. In 2000 she received a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. The actress returned to fame for her role as Joyce Byers in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

The actress appears to be smitten with 20-year-old Sadie Sink, whom she compares to two of the greatest screen talents of all time, “Sadie is like Liv Ullmann,” she stated, adding “she’s going to be like Meryl Streep.” ”.

Ryder then also praised “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown. Regarding the young actress, he referred to the wig that she wore during season 4, which reminded many of a younger Winona. “It was crazy to see her like that… When she was that age, she had dyed black hair, and it was goth. But there is definitely a resemblance,” she said.