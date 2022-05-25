The forbidden photo of Sofia Vergara’s butt

The famous Colombian actress has left her fans open-mouthed by the photo she posted on her Instagram.

If we are talking about Colombian beauties, the actress Sofia Vergara is a great example of it. And it is that the star of Modern Familyhas made it more than clear that she has a beauty that continues to conquer hearts.

Through her social networks, the model also constantly shares images of how good she looks at her age.

Sofía Vergara unleashes the lowest passions by showing herself in a transparent bikini

At 49, the star left his fans of social networks open-mouthed by a collection of images that he posted on his Instagram. “Finally the weekend”bears the title of the publication that so far exceeds more than 753 thousand likes.

And it is that the Colombian decided to appear in a tight animal print shorts of the brand Dolce and Gabbana.

In the first image you can see her posing from the front, while in the second she decided to turn her back and show off her lush curves. As expected, thousands of his fans reacted immediately, filling the comment box.

“You are a complete Goddess”, “You always look perfect”, “You make us delirious”, say some of the texts that users have left on the side of the postcards.

Sofía Vergara will premiere a new series…

Currently, Sofia exceeds more than 25 million followers on her official Twitter account. Instagram. Recently, it was announced that Vergara will return to television with an animated series on American television.

The project is based on the successful film “Koati”which premiered last year, directed by Rodrigo Perez-Castro.

In addition to Sofia, the production will also feature the participation of Adriana Barraza, Evaluna Montaner, Sebastian Villalobos Y Carol G.

The Colombian actress, one of the highest paid on American television, added that Kaoti is a beautiful animated film that was born from the pride of Latinos towards our culture.

(Visited 1,723 times, 812 visits today)

Advertising