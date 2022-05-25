The favorite wine of Roger Federer and other celebrities – Magazine

The last time the tennis legend Roger Federer got drunk dates back to 2005, when he defeated Andre Agassi in the US Open final and celebrated winning his sixth Grand Slam title with a few too many drinks. Since then he has been careful not to overdo it, but he has certainly not deprived himself of a good bottle of wine. In an interview with the Swiss magazine Caminada he told of having a well-stocked personal cellar and that his favorite wine is a fine Bordeaux, the Saint Estephe of the Cos d’Estournel winery. And specifically of a specific year, 2009, for emotional reasons: it is the year in which he married Miroslava Vavrinec and in which their twins Myla and Charlene were born. Federer later confessed his passion for some great Italian reds: the Tignanello and the Bolgheri di Guado al Tasso and Sassicaia.

The tennis player is obviously not the only celebrity who appreciates a good glass of wine. Helen Mirren loves the Negramaro, which he called “a splendid and delicious red”. Geoffrey Rush prefers intense wines and Syrah in particular, as well as Hugh Jackman, which he cited as two of his favorites the Australian Hill of Grace from the Henschke winery and the Grange from Penfolds. Sarah Paulson has a penchant for Pinot Noir, Napa Valley Layer Cake wines and Montepulciano. Richard Gere prefers Italians and above all Brunello di Montalcino, ditto Michael Sheen who, however, joins the party of Barolo. To Aaron Paul, guilty I confess that I do not understand anything, as long as he is a rich and full-bodied red.

Michael Douglas has expressed his liking for Spanish Tempranillo, Oprah Winfrey for cheap reds from Californian producer Modern House, Charlize Theron for Zinfandel (i.e. Primitivo) from the South African winery Blaauwklippen, Michelle Obama for the Chardonnay and Pinot Noir Graham Beck Brut sparkling wine which was also served to celebrate the election of her husband Barack as president of the United States. Beyoncé, on the other hand, loves Pétrusmythological and very expensive Bordeaux.