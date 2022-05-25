the extraordinary transformations of Christian Bale

The actors must mutate, change their skin to embody a character. Sometimes these transformations leave the public with their mouths open. That is the case for Oscar winner Christian Bale. Throughout his career, which began in 1984 with Steven Spielberg’s Empire of the Sun, Bale has taken on diverse roles of varying dramatic complexity. Knowing images of his participation in the most recent installment of the Marvel franchise –Thor: Love and Thunder–, he is given the pretext to take a look at his different works on the big screen.

one) Thor: Love and Thunder, by Taika Waititi. Bale brings to life one of the antagonists of the story, Gorr the Butcher God. The character seeks the extinction of the gods and uses a sword with terrifying powers to do so. The images show a Bale very similar to Marlon Brando in Apocalysis Now: shaved and an ashy color.

2) Vice, by Adam McKay. Another character endowed with extraordinary power, but this time a real one. Bale plays the vice president of the George W. Bush administration, Dick Cheney. The story closely follows Cheney’s rise in American politics: from his years as a student at Yale to the time of the attacks on the Twin Towers.

3) American Hustle, by David O. Russell. In this film, Bale assumes the role of Irving Rosenfeld, a low-class crook who makes deals with the FBI to free himself from prison. In this story he shares a leading role with Amy Adams and Bradley Cooper. For this role he was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe in the category of best actor.

4) Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. By playing Bruce Wayne in the Nolan trilogy, Bale rose to worldwide fame. The emotional crossroads of the bat man allowed him to demonstrate his acting skills. The trilogy became a pop hit, particularly the second installment, in which he shares the screen with Heath Ledger.