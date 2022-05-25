The Ending Of Rocky Written By Sylvester Stallone That Fans Never Got To See

The valuable script for “Rocky” written by Sylvester Stallone was rejected several times, but after so many attempts it caught the attention of a producer. As a condition, the actor was willing to receive a minimum amount of money for his story in exchange for being the protagonist at 30 years old, which for many was a crazy idea but years later it was undoubtedly the best.

Almost 50 years after the premiere of the first “Rocky” film, we cannot imagine the saga with a different plot from the one we know, because despite the decades that have passed, many still remember the story of the noble boxer with fondness and nostalgia.

It is said that only 10% of the script written by Sylvester Stallone was preserved and the rest was modified to make the story much more striking in film format in order to reach the expected collection.

Among so many modifications that we will never know, there is one that did come to light and that caused a stir because it was a totally different ending from the known one.

What was the ending that Sylvester Stallone wrote for “Rocky”?

The iconic Hollywood saga has won the affection of the audience since its arrival on the screen in 1976, however many are unaware that the true ending that its creator wrote is nothing like the one that was captured.

In the “Rocky” story that was marketed we know that the boxer from Philadelphia did not accept the bribe from the mob and finally got into the ring with Apollo Creed despite the bad omen that many had.

However, that was not the end for the boxer, because Sylvester Stallone had captured in the script that his character accepted the money from the mafia and later refused to fight with Creed, all in order to give him a better quality of life. to his girlfriend; but according to the producers that ending was very pessimistic so they decided to change it.