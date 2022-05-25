the details of the encore wedding with Travis

BITE OF THE VIPER

Practice makes perfect, the Americans say. We could translate that as “exercise makes perfect” and that’s what, as far as marriage is concerned, they’re doing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. On Sunday 15 May the two were in fact married for the second time, legally in this round. But there is no two without three and it is certain that the third wedding will arrive soon.

Newlyweds in Las Vegas

The wedding was announced in October, when Travis Barker he had knelt before Kourtney Kardashian, asking her to marry. There was no date but everyone expected an event in grand style, especially given the fame of her family. Instead on April 4, after i Grammy Awardsi Kravis they decided to get married suddenly in a Las Vegas chapel, in front of a double of Elvis. The unrecognized ceremony, which came after a night of revelry, had amazed everyone. Now the two have done things seriously, making an appointment at the town hall.

The wedding bis

The location chosen for the second yes is not accidental. We are in fact in Santa Barbara, California, a few kilometers from where in the fall Travis Barker had made the proposal to Kourtney Kardashian (REVIEW HERE the dream ring). It seems that there were only two guests invited to the civil function, the father of the groom, Randyand the bride’s grandmother, MJ. The black & white shots published by Kravis on their social profiles they express their stylistic mood. The two leave the town hall, holding hands, then pose exchanging the usual kisses and touches, a script we have become accustomed to by now. As a means of transport they chose a vintage convertible, to which the traditional cans and the words “Just Married” were attached.

The wedding minidress

For her bridal look Kourtney Kardashian has kept faith with made in Italy. If for the impromptu wedding in Nevada the reality star had opted for a yellow bustier by Versacewith a central cross (WATCH their crazy night), he chose instead for civil weddings Dolce & Gabbana. The white minidress with thin straps hugs Kourtney’s curves. The big heart applied to the dress under the breast is romantic: a detail that expresses their love. Kardashian’s outfit was completed by high dark pumps and a shrug that also served as a veil. Dark suit with sunglasses for the groom Travis Barker.

Third time in Italy?

After these two weddings, all in all discreet, considering the characters, what should we expect for the official wedding, the pompous ones with families and friends? Nothing is known but something is rumored. The well-informed are certain that the event is scheduled for the next few weeks in Italy. After all Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker they have been seen several times in our country in recent months. It is also said that the bride will again rely on Dolce & Gabbana for her dress. While waiting to see them at the altar for the third time, browse through the photos in our gallery.

