the detail in Tom Cruise’s smile that you had not seen

Related news

Tom Cruise (59 years old) is unstoppable. The Hollywood star, one of the most acclaimed of all time, is in full promotion of his latest film Top Gun: Maverick. A film that has already taken him to different countries and cities such as Cannes, London or Japan, which is where he is right now.

Apart from his undoubted skills as an actor, being one of the most applauded by critics and the public, the interpreter is also one of the most envied for his spectacular physical appearance. Tom Cruise sports an enviable figure and face, which on the one hand respond to the healthy life that he tries to lead without smoking or drinking alcohol and taking care of his diet; and that on the other hand, he has to do with some touch-ups that he has undergone over the years.

One of the striking aspects of his face, for example, is his smile, which has become one of the most iconic in Los Angeles. JALEOS has contacted Dr. Eugenia Cervantes to analyze it.

The expert assures that the smile of Tom Cruise “it is not as perfect as it seems and seems to be”. “Though throughout his life

He has changed the crowns several times, he has worn braces, he has replaced crowns with a better color, he has had teeth whitening and possibly even veneers, there is an aspect that has not been able to correct, I am referring to the asymmetry and disproportion that he presents between his face and smile”.

In the words of the expert herself, there is a displacement of the dental midline towards the left side of her face: “The dental midline must be aligned with the facial midline, the problem is that Tom has a facial asymmetry. If we draw a midline on his face we can see that they do not coincide precisely because of their asymmetry”. The curious thing is that despite this ‘imperfection’ the actor’s smile looks attractive, bright and always youthful.

Why is the detail of its asymmetry not so noticeable at first glance? Why is it still one of the most attractive and famous smiles in Hollywood? The smile expert points out: “I always say that a beautiful smile doesn’t have to be perfect. Tom Cruise’s case shows that if you design a smile with different treatments based on this ‘imperfection’ and take it to the realm of harmony will be

attractive to everyone. It is not the most aesthetic smile because its midline was not completely fixed, but it is harmonic. It is also an interesting case to see how a smile design with crowns and veneers can rejuvenate and brighten a smile and even give it width, something that also takes years away from you.”

Tom Cruise during the Cannes Film Festival.

gtres

[Más información: El ‘milagroso’ rejuvenecimiento de Tom Cruise: el análisis del experto]

Follow the topics that interest you