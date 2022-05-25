The day Britney Spears met The Weeknd | Music

Britney Spears is a true pop icon. The American singer has given us some of the best songs of the 2000’s. From Toxic to Baby One More Time, passing by WomanizeA: The pop star has soundtracked thousands of parties over the last twenty years.

In recent months, Britney has been in the news again: after 13 years being tutored by her father, last 2021, the young woman recovered her own life. An event that has been highly celebrated by thousands of her fans around the world. Now Britney is free to do what she wants and with whom she wants.

This Tuesday, May 24, Britney has met other of the most famous people on the planet: The Weeknd. The two artists coincided with Sam Levinson, the creator of one of the series of the moment: Euphoria.

The three celebrities appear smiling at the camera. And it is that, luckily for the rest of mortals, Britney has immortalized the moment.

The interpreter of Criminal has written the following next to the image: “Here I am, meeting the director of Euphoria and The Weeknd.” In addition, he has accompanied the post of the stories with emojis of monkeys, demonstrating the illusion that being with them makes him.





Britney Spears, The Weeknd and Sam Levinson / Instagram

Britney, fan of Euphoria

In addition, having coincided with Sam Levinson has been a surprise for Britney. The singer is a big fan of Euphoria. In fact, just a few months ago, the pop star shared a series of stories on Instagram praising Zendaya’s fiction. Britney assured that fiction has helped her deal with anxiety.

“A while ago I watched Euphoria. Watching it and looking at its crazy plotlines, I felt all my anxiety go away. The show was like a meditation,” she wrote at the time.

The Weeknd, a fan of Britney

For his part, The Weeknd has always felt great admiration for the princess of pop. The Canadian singer has explained on several occasions that the star’s music has inspired him to compose.

In an interview for Apple Music in 2021, The Weeknd shared several themes that inspired his album. Two of the songs he said were by Britney: Everytime Y Toxic.

We would certainly love to see a collaboration between the two artists. Who knows, maybe now that Spears is free, she will be encouraged to return to music at the hands of one of the artists of the moment. From star to star.