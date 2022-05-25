The cars that Will Smith’s children would no longer inherit

Jaden and Willow Smith could lose their most precious inheritance due to the economic problems that their father is going through. She keeps reading and knows the rest of the story.

May 24, 2022 10:10 p.m.

David Letterman premiered on Netflix the third season of his hit show “My New Guest Needs No Introduction”, which in Spanish we could translate as “My next guest needs no introduction”. The dynamics of this show through which artists of the stature of George Clooney and elite athlete Lewis Hamilton It consists of delving into the most intimate of the characters, where the spotlights of the cameras do not reach.

In this new delivery one of the guests is Will Smith, the actor who has been in the eye of the hurricane in recent months after his impasse with Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards gala. Although the interview was conducted before Will’s outburst at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the truth is that it left a kind of premonition in the air that made us think about what we would see on the night of March 27.

There the protagonist of “Independence Day” He confesses to Letterman that he had a vision as a young man in which he saw himself entering the decline of his career, where he would also be left without any valuable possession, including his luxurious fleet of cars that exceeds 5 million dollars.

In case Will’s visions are correct, their two children, Jaden and Willow, they would be left without one of the juiciest legacies in the film industry. And it is that in the Smith family mansion there are several models that would be the envy of any four-wheel collector:

a $417,000 Maybach 57s; a Cadillac Escalade ESV for 67 thousand; a 1965 Ford Mustang worth over $20,000; plus a very luxurious Rolls-Royce Ghost for 320 thousand, would be all the cars that the two young models, artists and singers would be left without enjoying if their father’s words came true.

