The bromance between Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer

When Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer shared a scene in top gun sparks flew from both sides of the chamber. Their rivalry was one of the intense experiences that made the 1986 film a cult title. Both played two fighter pilots with radically different personalities who competed to be the best at the controls of an F-14. Maverick and Iceman were equally arrogant, but while the former was a risk taker, Val Kilmer’s character was obsessed with legality and instructions. They were destined to clash first, only to reconcile later in the last moment of the film. In the end, the characters of Tom and Val said goodbye as friends, colleagues who wanted to work together again in the future even if their careers were to take different directions. Quite a bromance that was repeated point by point off-camera and now, 36 years later, returns to share the scene in Top Gun: Maverick.

In 1986 Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer were two young promises competing to reach the top of Hollywood. They were just as methodical and obsessive when it came to getting into the role and their rivalry in fiction put them on opposite sides during filming, but in Val The actor explains that it was nothing personal and that the two have been friends ever since.



top gun

His career, however, ended up having opposite routes and the same year 1996 in which Tom Cruise would be confirmed as a superstar with his own franchise thanks to Mission Impossiblethe collapse of The island of Dr. Moreau – where Val Kilmer went so far as to burn a coworker’s cheek with a cigarette – threw Kilmer’s career down the low-budget movie drain.

In the parallel life of top gun the opposite happened. Maverick was proving to be the most daring and brilliant pilot in his class, but Iceman ended up earning the wings of first place at the aviation academy. One would become an instructor for the rest of his days, the other was starting a career that took him to admiral. They did not fly together again Top Gun: Maverick but just like Tom and Val, Maverick and Iceman would keep in touch and the Admiral would get him out of more than one jam.

In Top Gun: Maverick the friends will meet again, but only because Tom Cruise made it a condition that he would not do the sequel if Val Kilmer wasn’t in it. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer told People that “everyone loved him,” but it was Tom who got really adamant about it: “If I was going to do another topgun, Val had to be in it.” He agreed, Val Kilmer “is such a good actor, and he’s such a good person… We had a great time in the first one and wanted to get some of the gang back together.” Mind you, no Kelly McGillis in the gang.

top gun

Bruckheimer is glad he followed Cruise’s intuition because from that bromance one of the most emotional scenes of the entire film has emerged (along with Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’), and the first reviews of Top Gun: Maverick match him. “It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience to have those two gentlemen in front of the cameras again,” Bruckheimer has said elsewhere.

Other statements to ScreenRant from the director of the sequel, Joseph Kosinski, insist on the same line:

It was a scene where we spent a lot of time working, talking, all together. And when it came time to shoot, it was very emotional. Because not only was it the reunion of these two characters, but Val and Tom, I think, hadn’t seen each other in a long time. So it was a very special day.

36 years later Val and Tom are no longer rivals, but the sparks continue to fly.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io