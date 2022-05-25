the battle royale PvEvP moves away from the Fortnite formula and will launch us into the terror of planet Fortuna III

We are very used to the traditional formula of battle royale. Fortnite and PUBG have defined a genre that has managed to generate a torrent of players, which is why it has become a candy to replicate. This is the intention of YAGER, the developer behind the excellent Spec Ops: The Line, but with a twist.

The Cycle: Frontier is the name given to its battle royale version that has finished with the beta phases and is preparing for its launch on PC on June 8. Both on Steam and the Epic Games Store they will welcome a free work that bets on PvEvP.

What does this mean? That absolutely nothing is certain while we play what could be defined as a space reimagining of Escape from Tarkov. The planet fortune III awaits us to welcome us with a good dose of creatures such as striders or shredders and radioactive storms the sea of ​​nice.

Acting as a prospector, our task will be to overcome all these difficulties, get the most useful resources on the map and return alive to tell the tale. However, it will be really difficult as other players will be hanging around nearby, ready to steal our loot or establish an alliance.





If we manage to get there in one piece, everything stolen will serve as improvements for the next time. Since the starting gun was fired at The Cycle: Frontier on June 8, we will have two weeks of preseason until final launch on June 22.

Basically, this previous period will serve to familiarize us with the controls and the world of Fortuna III, since the first season will activate the battle pass. Among other interesting details we find that the games will bring together players of similar levels, at the same time that it will not be necessary for a room to be full to play. Just jump into danger without fear.