Ten-year-old boys and two Latina teachers, victims of the Texas shooting

Several ten-year-old children and two Hispanic teachers are the first victims identified by the families of the shooting that took place on Tuesday at a school in Uvalde and left 21 people dead, in addition to the attacker himself.

The first to be identified was the teacher Eva Mireles, 44, who worked as a special education teacher at Robb Elementary School, where the shooting took place.

Mireles was identified on social networks as one of the victims by the mother of one of her former students, Audrey García.

Garcia, whose daughter has Down syndrome, posted photos of the special education teacher with her daughter in a message on Twitter, saying the educator believed in the little girl’s possibilities and did “everything possible” to help her in her life. education.

Mireles, who had been teaching for 17 years, was married to a police officer from Uvalde, with whom she had a daughter together.

She was one of two teachers who died in the shooting along with 19 of her students. All of them were in the class in which the aggressor, Salvador Ramos, barricaded himself.

The other deceased teacher is Irma García, according to what her son, Christian García, told the NBC television channel.

The teacher had been teaching at the school for 23 years and, according to her son’s version, she became a human shield to protect her students during the shooting.

Garcia, married with four children, was a finalist in 2019 along with 18 other professors from the San Antonio, Texas, area for the Trinity University Award for Excellence in Teaching.

The first student to be publicly identified by his family was ten-year-old Xavier López.

Lopez and her mother had been together during an awards ceremony at the school on Tuesday morning, just hours before the shooting took place.

It was precisely the boy’s mother, Felicha Martínez, who confirmed his death to the Washington Post, and described her son as a funny boy, who was never serious and whose smile he will never forget.

Also 10 years old was Amerie Jo Garza, whose father, Ángel Garza, had posted a message on Facebook Tuesday in the hours immediately following the shooting, asking for help finding his daughter.

On the same Tuesday night, Garza updated her message on the social network indicating that the little girl “had already been found” and was “flying with the angels in heaven.”

Another of the fatalities was José Flores, 10, whose uncle, Christopher Salazar, told the media that his nephew loved playing baseball and going to school, and that he loved his parents.

“He was a very happy little boy. He enjoyed laughing and having a good time,” she assured.

The same age had other victims identified so far: Rogelio Torres, Makenna Lee Elrod, Tess Marie Mata, Ellie García, Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, Alithia Ramírez and cousins ​​Jackie Cazares and Annabelle Rodríguez.

One more year, 11, was the age of Jailah Nicole Silguero, whose mother wrote in an entry on her Facebook account that the girl’s grandparents were waiting for her in heaven with open arms.

Also deceased were Uziyah García, whose death was confirmed to the media by his grandfather, Manny Renfro; and Eliahana Cruz Torres, whom her grandfather described as “a pretty girl with a lot of energy.”