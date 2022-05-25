Taylor Swift retweet clip calling out the senators on gun control after Uvalde

Taylor Swift said she was filled with “anger and pain” at the Uvalde school shooting following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

The 32-year-old singer took to social media to share her frustrations with the country’s gun laws and retweeted Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr who blew up senators over gun violence.

“Filled with anger and pain, and so destroyed by the Uvalde murders,” Swift tweeted Tuesday. “From Buffalo, Laguna Woods and many others. From the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned by an unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. “

Authorities have confirmed that 21 people, 19 of whom are allegedly students, have died following the shooting at the school, located 80 miles west of San Antonio.

A victim was identified on Tuesday evening: fourth grade teacher Eva Mireles.

Full of anger and pain, and so destroyed by the Uvalde murders. From Buffalo, Laguna Woods and many more. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have been conditioned to an unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep. https://t.co/Rb5uwSTxty – Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) May 25, 2022

The alleged 18-year-old gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, was killed by police, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

Kerr delivered a passionate speech Tuesday night before his team’s playoff defeat to the Dallas Mavericks and refused to discuss basketball in light of what had just happened.

“When do we do something?” Kerr pleaded at the pre-game press conference. “I am tired. I am so tired of standing up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m so tired of the, sorry, I’m sorry, I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough !”

He then turned to Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and begged him to act.

“I ask you, Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about violence and shootings in schools and supermarkets. I ask you: will you put your desire for power before the lives of our children and our elders and our faithful? Because that’s how it looks, ”he said. “That’s what we do every week.”

Swift added on Twitter that “Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.”

Matthew McConaughey, who is from Uvalde, also released a statement about the shooting on Tuesday night.

“Once again, we have tragically shown that we are not responsible for the rights that our freedoms grant us,” he said on Instagram.

“The real call to action now is for every American to look in the mirror longer and deeper and ask, ‘What do we really appreciate? How can we fix the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually make today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state and neighborhood tomorrow? ‘”The actor continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey)

“We cannot breathe out once more, find excuses and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”

The Uvalde shooting comes less than two weeks after the Buffalo mass shooting in which 10 people were killed in a supermarket in upstate New York.