Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez weighed in on the Texas shooting

Taylor, Selena and more artists reacted to the tragedy that occurred in a school in the United States.

After the tragic event that occurred in a school in Uvalde, Texas, which ended the lives of 21 people, 19 of them children and two teachers, the artists have made known what they think. The alleged aggressor is an 18-year-old who broke into the center robb with a rifle and a pistol.

So the massacre has sparked a debate about gun control in USA, as well as its access and much of the population as well as entertainment figures have expressed their outrage.

The coach of the Warriors of the NBA, Steve Kerr commented the following:

“When are we going to do something? I am tired of standing here and offering my condolences to the devastated families. I’m tired of the minutes of silence… Enough!”

For her part, the singer Taylor Swift expressed feeling anger and pain, also remembering the previous massacres in schools such as the one in buffalo and of The Woods Lagoon.

”[Rota] For the ways in which we as a nation have conditioned ourselves to unfathomable and unbearable anguish. Steve’s words ring so true and profound.”

Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep. https://t.co/Rb5uwSTxty — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022

Besides, Stephen King was pronounced by Twitter.

“Gun control now! Stop the massacre of innocents!”

GUN CONTROL NOW!

STOP THE SLAUGHTER OF THE INNOCENTS! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 24, 2022

While, Chris Evans he only used two words “fucking enough” to express his disagreement. While Kyle Jenner He was present in his Instagram stories.

“Another school shooting. My heart is broken for those families.” Kylie Jenner.

FUCKING ENOUGH!!!! —Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 24, 2022

Although other well-known faces have gone against the political decisions of the Republican Party, such as the musician Moby.

“The Republican Party is evil, fucking evil.”

The Republican Party is evil, just simply fucking evil — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) May 24, 2022

As well as Josh Gadd, who compared with the current repeal of the abortion law.

“19 kids and counting. Who are we? We are a nation without moorings, without a rudder. We have a problem far beyond a woman making a decision about her body and that is preventing anyone with a mental disorder from getting a gun anywhere, anytime and killing children at will.”

19 kids and counting. Who are we? We are a nation unmoored with no rudder and more of a problem with a woman making choices for her body than a desire to prevent anyone with a mental disorder to get a gun anywhere, at anytime and kill children at will. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 25, 2022

And finally, Selena Gomez He also expressed what he thought about the power that the country has.

“It’s very frustrating and I’m not sure what to say anymore. Those in power must stop paying lip service and change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future.”

Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed her doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe? — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 25, 2022

