Tata Martino ‘ignores’ Liga MX finalists for the Mexican National Team

The Liga MX finalists in the Martino era do not have the reward of reaching the National Team, the coach continues to bet on the ‘Europeans’ and players from teams that have not reached the finals

Pachuca and Atlas they are the finalist teams of Clausura 2022 and will fight for the title of champion, but it has not been enough for ‘Tata’ Martino turn to see your players to summon them and only three elements of the Tuzos will be in the following matches of the Mexican teambut during the process for Qatar 2022 the preference has been for the “Europeans” and elements of clubs like Monterrey, America, Chivas.

The team from Hidalgo finished at the top of the general classification during the regular phase of this tournament, while the Rojinegros finished in third position and are now in the final, where they will seek the bi-championship.

Gerardo Martino He has not called elements of the red and black, even since the last tournament that managed to end a 70-year drought without a title; while the elements Kevin Álvarez, Luis Chávez and Erick Sánchez, from the Tuzos, are the only ones contemplated in the call of 36 elements for the summer concentration.

These three players are contemplated for the friendly matches that are coming to El Tri in the coming days against Nigeria, Uruguay and Ecuador and for the Nations League.

Kevin Álvarez has already been called by Martinohe has had a few minutes, but he was with Mexico in the last Gold Cup; Erick Sánchez has also had little time with the national team, since he has been in a friendly with the Tricolor and was also part of the 2021 Gold Cup team. Luis Chávez had his first call up to the national team in 2020, in a friendly match in which El Tri beat Guatemala 3-0 and was now summoned for the aforementioned commitments.

That way, little has turned to see Martino the finalists of the Closing Tournament 2022 and with this the tendency in the last decade is maintained that the teams that play a last instance in summer have few calls for a World Cup, although on this occasion the Qatar world championship will be at end of this year.

Although Martino He did not have the opportunity to call finalists due to the pandemic, because the team had no activity in the summer of 2020, a year before, for the 2019 Gold Cup, it only included four elements, Luis Rodríguez and Carlos Salcedo de Tigres; as well as Fernando Navarro and Luis Montes de León.

The base of Martino’s tricolor are the players who play in European Leagues and from clubs that have not been finalists in Liga MX.



The difference with other World Cups are the elements that have been contemplated, because for Russia 2018 only one element was included, but it was the goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, who played the final of the Clausura 2018 when Toluca faced Santos.

For Brazil 2014, the elements that were called to dispute the world championship were Rafael Márquez, Carlos Peña and José Juan Vázquez, who played the final of the Clausura that year with León against Pachuca. Luis Montes had also been included, but due to an injury he was left out.

In the 2010 World Cup South Africa, the only player included in the Clausura finalists was Antonio Naelson “Sinha”, who participated in the last instance with Toluca, when they faced Santos.

Now, that trend continues, but from Pachuca there are three elements contemplated, but all with little activity with Mexican team.