Taika Waititi referred to the future of Jane Foster in the MCU

After the presentation of final trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder”director Taika Waititi referred to the future Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,. Remember that the character played by Natalie Portman will be back and with much more prominence than her previous appearances.

The New Zealand director denied that Jane was to replace Thor in the franchisea rumor that began to be heard after the versions that spoke that this would be the last film of Chris Hemsworth in the skin of the god of thunder.

Thor has the Stormbreaker while his hammer was left in the hands of Jane Foster

“Thor has the Stormbreaker and now his hammer is back, but it’s in someone else’s hands, and that’s really funny. It’s not his anymore. It’s the idea that someone else is taking his place,” explains Waititi. “I think a lot of fans are probably going to think, ‘Okay, they’re passing the torch’… I’m not aware of Marvel’s plans for the future, but I don’t think that’s the case.” the director clarified in relation to the future of the heroes.

From what you have said, Hemsworth has felt very good on the set from “Thor: Love and Thunder”, so he would be reconsidering his decision to step aside. “This has been the best project I have ever had the pleasure and honor of working on,” confessed the Australian actor.

For its part, Natalie Portman has also been very grateful and proud of the tape they filmed and hopes to be able to bring the character back to life in the futurefor which he underwent a demanding exercise and diet routine to be able to mark her arms and gain the strength that the role required of her.

The new MCU movie also includes Christian bale in the role of the villain Gorr, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and the appearances of Chris Pratt like star lord Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Russell Crowe like Zeus. Thor: Love and Thunder It will hit theaters on July 8.

