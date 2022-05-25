‘Sweet and lovely’: Julia Roberts recalls her first meeting with Harry Styles

Julia Roberts recently opened up about the first time she met Harry Styles during a recent interview and it has gone viral.

when talking to Variety, Roberts laughs with Jack Lowden and Shelia Atim at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival as they discuss Styles. Atim never met the singer, Lowden was in Dunkirk with Styles, and Roberts met Styles backstage at a daytime talk show. The popular clip of Roberts speaking highly of Styles has over 100,000 views and 20,000 likes.

The interviewer asked, “Wait, how did you meet Harry Styles?”

“I don’t think I should divulge that,” Roberts began. “I’m just kidding. It was backstage at the ellen show and he was the guest behind me. He was as sweet and charming as a young man can be. He was quite captivated by his good manners and he was very charming.’

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on Roberts and how the two stars met.

“an icon supporting an icon,” said one.

“She’s awesome,” another commented.

One user added: “This lady has barely aged…and she is so beautiful on the inside.”

“Do you think she told him ‘I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her,'” one Tiktok user joked.

Another noted: “She is absolutely beautiful and very elegant. And Harry is obvious about everything and more.

“He was probably taken by her too,” wrote one.

Roberts attended Cannes 2022 on May 19 in France as she walked the red carpet in a pantsuit and diamond necklace. She attended the premiere of the new movie, Armageddon timewhich features a star-studded cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Jessica Chastain, Oscar Issac, Robert De Niro and Jeremy Strong.

This year, Roberts starred in the political thriller, gas light, along with his co-star Sean Penn. The Starz original series has an 88 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show is based on the Watergate scandal of the 1970s. Later in 2022, Roberts and George Clooney will star. Entrance to Paradise. The romantic comedy, which will be released in October, follows a divorced couple on a trip to Bali to prevent their daughter from getting married and making the same mistake her parents did.

In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, Roberts praised Clooney and what he is like: “He’s everything you think he is. It’s more than that.”