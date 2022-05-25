Surreal moment of the trial between Johny Depp and Amber Heard: a woman claims the actor the paternity of her son!

The legal battle faced by actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to try to convince the jury on who is a victim of abuse is reaching its final stretch.

The excessive ambition for 100 million dollars that are at stake for whoever declares himself the winner has led to the emergence of chilling aspects of both plaintiffs in the sessions where they have given their testimonies.

On the other hand, there have been some events that border on the surreal, because in a court it rarely happens that the testimonies of experts in their respective fields have been called into question as it happened with psychiatrist and physician David R Spiegel, who, as Amber Heard’s witness, spoke of gender-based violence on the stand, but his claims were shot down for considering that he had not treated the interpreter nor had related studies.

Also, the trial showed that the defenders of the actors do not adequately prepare the strategy that they will use in front of the members of the jury and an example of this was the blunder that Depp’s lawyer had with his ironic answers to defend his client in court where he even asked if Marlon Brando was dead after he was mentioned for his practices on the set.

Now, the scene worthy of a Hollywood movie was carried out by a spontaneous one that burst into the room and showed that she was in love with Johnny Depp.

According to Law & Crime, a media outlet that covers the trial, both on television and on its website, prior to the judge’s arrival, during Monday’s session, a woman with a baby broke into the courthouse and yelled at the actor “Johnny, I love you! We are soul mates! This baby is yours!”

In fact, the event was broadcast live and also caused the actor to raise his hands to his head in disbelief.

For the above recapitulated, it is very likely that there will be more surprises before the winner is defined of one of the cases that have generated the largest audience in recent years.