Strange diseases with which some Hollywood celebrities live

These Hollywood celebrities They have gone through difficult times because they live with strange diseases.

More and more stars reveal intimacies to their fans and many of them have confessed the suffering they have suffered in silence due to some rare pathologies. That is why we have compiled what these Hollywood celebrities have said about their health and what their followers have considered strange diseases.

The American model and businesswoman suffers from psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease of autoimmune origin. The complication of this disease is that psoriasis produces thickened and inflamed scaly lesions on the elbows, knees, scalp, abdomen, legs and back.

Brad Pitt

The American actor suffers from prosopagnosia, which is the difficulty in distinguishing a familiar face. Which means that the patient knows that what he is seeing is a face, but he has lost the connection between what he sees and the part of the memory that he is devoted to identification.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz suffers from rosacea, a chronic inflammatory skin disease that affects the blood vessels and parts of the face such as the cheeks, nose, forehead, and chin. In addition, it manifests itself with frequent flushing, transient or permanent redness, which of course must be treated by a specialist.

The Canadian singer has been fighting Lyme disease for several years, which is a disease transmitted by ticks and caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. They produce different clinical pictures that can affect the skin, the nervous system, the musculoskeletal system and even the heart.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts suffers from thrombocytopenia, a condition in which the body has few platelets, which are colorless blood cells that are involved in blood clotting. Platelets clump together and form plugs in blood vessel injuries to stop bleeding, and when a person has this disease it doesn’t happen the right way.

