Star Wars: how the protagonists were chosen and how their careers continued

The public and private lives of the actors who played the characters were not the same. There was a before and after his participation in the history of the iconic saga. 45 years after the premiere of the first film by starwars, well worth reviewing who were some of its protagonists and how they followed their careers.

45 years of Star Wars: Harrison Ford (Han Solo)

Harrison Ford is the biggest name born in Star Wars. the saga of george lucas It was just one of the first important steps in a career that made him one of the biggest stars for decades. He was the protagonist in Indiana Jones and Blade Runner, was nominated for an Oscar for Witness in Peril and, with works such as Present Danger, The Fugitive or The President’s Plane, is the second highest-grossing actor in history.

George Lucas, Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg. (Photo: AP)

Ford had arrived in Los Angeles in 1964. In the first years in that city he worked as a carpenter. He did well in the business, so much so that some celebrities hired him. Between them, Francis Ford Coppola. They say that in the middle of the Fords, despite the fact that he had already had work in film and television, he continued with the carpentry trade. And that when fixing Coppola’s office, he was reunited there with Lucas, who had directed him in the 1973 film American Grafitti.

Although george lucas He didn’t exactly want to repeat actors from that debut film, so he gave Ford a chance to audition anyway. The test was so good that it not only beat other candidates to be Han Solo, but also twisted the director’s arm.

45 years of Star Wars: Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker)

Mark Hamill was never able to become the leading man he seemed designed to be. One of the reasons was the physical consequences he suffered after suffering a traffic accident after the first Star Wars. Then, he realized that it would be difficult for him to detach himself from the character of Luke and he got behind a microphone.

Mark Hamill, one of the protagonists who could not sustain the level of his career. (Photo: AP/Chris Pizello)

His work in dubbing brought him back to the comics and he became the most beloved Joker by fans., first in the Batman animated series in the nineties and later in numerous films and series. Today, his main profession is still dubbing. He has been living from acting for more than 40 years, and four decades married to his wife.

45 years of Star Wars: Carrie Fisher (Leia)

Carrie Fisher She was in her twenties when she starred in the first film of the saga of starwars. And from her almost teenage age she dazzled Lucas at the casting. The director needed a young princess, a teenager, but one that he could also coax into her with a sense of authority and make her look more adult than her character was. And he found it with her.

Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher at a Star Wars event in 2015. She passed away in 2016 when she was 60 years old.

Alcohol, drugs and the diagnosis of bipolarity made his life one complication after anotherwas even seen in movies like Blues Brothers, Hannah and her sisters or When Harry met Sally. The excesses led her to a premature death in 2016, at the age of 60which meant that he was unable to film The Rise of Skywalker, where his character as Generala, the soul of the film, was incorporated using old material.

45 Years of Star Wars: Anthony Daniels (C-3PO)

He is the only actor who has participated in the main Star Wars films., in addition to numerous series and video games, so he never needed more than one role to be in the top 10 of the highest-grossing actors in history. His C-3PO has never stopped receiving orders in these more than four decades. Yes indeed, no one recognizes his face as an actor, despite the iconic nature of his character.

A person takes a selfie with a life-size figure of C-3PO at “The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition” in Manhattan, New York City, US, March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly For: REUTERS

45 years of Star Wars: Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca)

For a man with a rare disease and measuring 2.21 meters to succeed in Hollywood is already a feat, even if it was covered in fur and just making noises. That gratitude was shown over and over again by Mayhew, one of the most attentive actors to his fans and committed to the saga, despite his health. He died in 2019 having taken over as Chewbacca. His health couldn’t take another movie, but before he showed his role to Joonas Suotamo. Knee operations, pneumonia, spinal surgery… He spent his whole life among doctors.

Harrison Ford was Han Solo; Anthony Daniels, C3PO; Carrie Fisher as Leia and Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca. (Photo: AP file)

45 years of Star Wars: David Prowse (Darth Vader)

David Prowse has been going to conventions making a living signing autographs, almost all of them on photos of Darth Vader. Prowse had previously worked in movies and series thanks to his great height and his muscles, but his face could only be seen in A Clockwork Orange, although it was George Lucas who changed his life when he offered him two characters: the villain or Chewbacca.

He chose the bad one. The director cut ties with Prowse after he was blamed for leaking data such as his character being Luke’s father. The fight went to the end of his life, which ended on November 28, 2020 when he was 84 years old. With 91, on the other hand, james earl jones still alive. And he was a vital part of the role of Darth Vader: he was the one who voiced the iconic galactic villain.