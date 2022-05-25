Star Wars, destroyed by critics and by George Lucas’s friends

45 years ago, few could imagine that this film would produce a before and after in the course of cinema. The thing is starwars It was a film destroyed by critics and even by his own friends. george lucas, its director. History had reserved a privileged place for that creation.

When the film was released, Lucas was convinced that it was going to be a failure. I was influenced by negative comments from studio directors and from some friends. So bad was he that, after the pressure he suffered during filming, instead of going to the avant-garde premiere at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, he went to Hawaii with his friend Steven Spielberg.

At the end of the shoot, one of the first montages was, by decision of Lucas, projected for several directors friends of the filmmaker. Among them were Brian De Palma and his own steven spielberg. When De Palma saw that projection he thought that I was facing the worst movie in history. Instead, Spielberg not only liked it but predicted it would be a box office hit.

Brian de Palma, who directed Al Pacino in Scarface, among other successful films, was one of the most critical of the creation of George Lucas.

“This is horrible, this is horrible,” Marcia, Lucas’s wife, repeated. She was referring to the reaction of that group of classified friends who had gone that afternoon in February 1977 to his Californian house. The Hollywood aristocracy was on that property: in addition to Spielberg and De Palma, there was New York Times critic and screenwriter Jay Cocks, among a few others.. It is said: Except for Spielberg, most thought it was a disaster.

Brian De Palma, the worst critic of Star Wars

In an interview, Brian De Palma gave his version of what happened in those days. He didn’t want to come across as “the bad guy” but he still acknowledges that he did indeed blurt out criticism of him when he saw the film.

“Everyone who was involved in that meeting has a different version of what happened… I was just looking at the biography they did on Steven Spielberg and he told how he saw it. I’m always portrayed as the guy who says the worst and drives everyone crazy. But if you’re going to show me something, I’ll tell you what I think about it. Why am I there unless I’m going to give an honest assessment of what I’ve seen? And in this case, The fact that Steven says that only he saw the possibilities of Star Wars, is not really true.

From Palma, anyway, admitted that the concept of the Force made him laugh: “We all saw that what george lucas had done was a fantastic thing and we knew very well where the special effects were not, and how they had cut all these planes from other movies that were supposed to be the ships. But I made a joke about The Force, that’s true… Doesn’t seem like a great name for this kind of spirit guide: The Force. So needless to say, he had a lot to say about The Force, which he was obviously terribly wrong about.”

Beyond the criticism and the harshness of the opinion, De Palma was not alone in that. With Luke’s permission, he and screenwriter Jay Cocks ended up rewriting the opening crawl to make more sense to the audience.

“But the other thing was the movie starts at chapter four, we’re in a world that no one knows anything about, he has all these funny names for people, I said, ‘George, you’ve got to set this up somehow and look at it. in Flash Gordon movies. He had that idea, but basically it was all nonsense, so Jay Cocks and I went through it and basically rewrote it to make some sense.. And that was our contribution,” said the filmmaker.

George Lucas’s friends were sincere, but, with the success of the franchise in sight, they were very wrong.