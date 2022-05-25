Spider-Man No Way Home: Farewell to Aunt May had a deep meaning for Happy Hogan and the MCU | Entertainment Cinema and Series
In this third film of the arachnid, the villains Green Goblin, Dr. Octopus, Lizard, Sandman and Electro were transferred through a poorly crafted spell to the MCU universe, causing chaos in New York City.
Despite having the help of two Spider-Man from other universes, Peter Parker of the MCU could not avoid a tragedy that marked his life forever: the death of his Aunt May.
At the end of the film, Peter Parker visits his aunt’s grave to say goodbye to her one last time. That scene was not only very moving, but it could have a meaning that would impact both the young hero and the entire MCU.
The true meaning of goodbye to Aunt May in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
Despite the fact that Happy and May separate at the beginning of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Peter Parker and his aunt spend much of the tape sheltered in the department of the security chief of Stark Industries, due to the fact that the press and the police maintain constant harassment of the young hero.
Due to the guilt he felt and the influence of his aunt, Peter tries to rehabilitate the villains from other universes. In the process, May is attacked by the Green Goblin and dies in Spider-Man’s arms.
In one of the film’s final scenes, Happy and Peter meet at May’s grave and despite the man not remembering the boy’s identity, they share an emotional moment together.
Happy’s presence has a deeper meaning than the relationship he had with May, since actor Jon Favreau has been part of the MCU since its inception in 2008 with the film “Iron Man”, which he also directed.
Even though he relinquished the reins for subsequent Tony Stark films, Favreau continued to play his supporting role throughout the MCU. This could change very soon, since with the death of Tony Stark and with the spell that made him forget Peter Parker, it is possible that Happy will no longer appear in a new Marvel production.
If this turns out to be true, May’s funeral was not only a farewell to the MCU for Peter’s aunt, but for Happy and Jon Favreau as well.
Peter’s words about May’s legacy and memory take on even greater meaning when applied to Jon Favreau’s farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which he helped build as a director and actor.
Peter commented that just because a person is gone doesn’t mean their impact and legacy are gone too. It’s possible that ‘Iron Man’, at the hands of another director, did not have such a big impact to boost the MCU, since it was Favreau who insisted on Robert Downey Jr. for the role of Tony Stark.
Favreau’s departure marks the end of an era for Marvel Studios, as the company’s next projects, with the multiverse and new characters, seem totally different from what was seen in the early stages of the MCU.
At the end of that scene, Peter says goodbye to Happy and asks him to take good care of himself, something that could be interpreted as a thank you from all of Marvel towards the actor and the wish that luck be with him in his new projects.