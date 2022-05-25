Sofía Vergara surprised her followers with a sensual image in a swimsuit at 49 years old

Sofia Vergara arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 94th Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, US, March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The successful Colombian actress in Hollywood Sofia Vergara She is close to turning 50 in just over a month, but on her social networks she made it clear that, over the years and the transformations for her television characters, she maintains the figure and sensuality that opened the door for her to give su knows his talent on the international small screen.

Her unique beauty has been praised on numerous occasions and a recent publication in which she wore a leopard bikini did not go unnoticed. One sunny afternoon and selfie that recalled the sensuality of the barranquillera.

“Finally the weekend”, wrote the actress through her social networks in which she wore a Dolce brand bikini & Gabbana With an animal print imitation of leopard skin that she showed in three images in which she exposed her voluptuous figure.

“ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!??”, the also actress commented Sarah Hylandwith whom he shared in the recordings of modern-familythe production that led Vergara to success in the United States and with which she won numerous awards from the People’s Choice Actors Union, among others.

The model and actress Charlotte Mckinney She wrote “Irreal”, to describe how incredible she looked and the Colombian actress Paulina Dávila wrote “OMG what a setsi”, in reference to the fact that Sofía Vergara looked sexy in the series of photos in a bikini.

There is still time to see ‘La Toti’ on the screen again. The comedy series in which she was for 11 years ended in 2020 and since then she has undertaken several projects that will bear fruit soon, such as the series with Netflix in which he will be the protagonist.

Vergara will give life to ‘Griselda’, the new series that the platform is preparing and that will tell the story of Griselda Blanco, one of the best-known drug traffickers in the country and allies of Pablo Escobar in the Medellín Cartel. Well, the woman from Barranquilla will give life to the one also known as ‘The Black Widow’ in this production.

To embody her character, the actress had to make a radical transformation to her image and this is how Netflix made it known through a photo shared on its social networks. In the image it can be seen that she is practically unrecognizable, both in her facial features and in her hair, which looks messy.

Likewise, she recently shared that in her role as a businesswoman, she will have another project for the film Koati, in which she was an actress and producer, which will have a series with the same characters for the ViX platform of Televisa and Univisión, which explores its own animals of the Latin American fauna.

Vergara participated in the film Koati, which was released in October 2021, in two of her professional roles. As an actress, she gave voice to the antagonistic character, a nice coral snake named Ziani capable of intimidating any enemy and also from her role as businesswoman having been one of the producers.

Now she is focused on following the path that the film opened, on that platform that seeks to produce content for Latinosas its target audience and which promises to become a giant of streaming platforms for audiences in Spanish.

Likewise, next week, May 31, at 8:00 pm. will premiere the 17th season of America’s Got Talentthe famous North American contest of which Vergara is a jury and that will have her at the helm again and that has been promoted as the most magnificent in history.

