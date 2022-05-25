Social media expert Johnny Depp: “Amber Heard is not comparable to stars like Jason Momoa or Zendaya”

Douglas Bania, a social media expert, said that unlike Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is not comparable to stars like Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot or Zendaya.

The team of Johnny Depp called Douglas Bania, an ed analyst again, to testify social media expertwho had previously testified on May 2, who told jurors that Amber Heard it is not comparable to the likes of Jason Momoa or Zendaya.

Amber Heard, star of The Ward

Bania showed how the Q scores, which measure how well a celebrity is known, liked or disliked, clearly says that Heard is absolutely not. “comparable to other actors who have been equated with her during this process, whether in terms of her fame, her followers online or her pay. ”

Entertainment industry pundit Kathryn Arnold testified for Heard’s squad on Monday, saying the actress was having an exponentially growing success before Depp’s allegations, adding that she was comparable to actors like Jason Momoa, Zendaya and Gal Gadot.

Venice 2015: Amber Heard at The Danish Girl photocall

Bania then showed the jurors the aforementioned graphs showing that Amber Heard’s positive score is very low while the negative one is extremely high: “Which shows that she is not comparable to these other actors who have been nominated by the other expert. ”