Sheikh Mansour: the cars owned by the owner of Manchester City… and Guardiola

Sheikh Mansour, the owner of Manchester City, a team that coaches and directs Pep Guardiola, has a considerable fortune and the most incredible collection of cars that we present here. Keep reading…

May 25, 2022 4:24 p.m.

Sheikh Mansourwhose full name is Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyanis one of the most powerful and influential men in the world with large investments to his credit from the sports field, in addition to owning the Manchester Cityteam he leads Pep Guardiola.

Similarly, he is the Minister for Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, a great friend of Leonardo Dicaprio Y Richard Bransona billionaire businessman with whom he made investments to promote space flight.

Now, that’s not all, Sheikh Mansour It also has the most extraordinary collection of cars of its kind, acquiring a long list in Bugatti, Mercedes Benz and others that we present to you below, taking into account that they total more than 100 million dollars.

Bugatti Veyron

In a row 5 Bugatti Veyron models

The powerful Bugatti Veyronan incredible and expensive supercar to his credit, offers 1,001 CV and 408 Km/h with 8.0 W16 Quad-Turbo and maximum power of 1,250 Nm of torque, representing a jewel at the wheel, of which Sheikh Mansour shows five of the same model in its exclusive line.

Lamborghini Reventon

Lamborghini Reventon Model

With two-seater scissors, the Lamborghini Reventon It offers a V12 engine, power of 650 CV (641 HP; 478 kW) and torque of 660 N•m (487 lb•ft), plus the particularity of offering internal comfort, ample space and driving efficiency that is never lost sight of with elegance. that distinguishes it.

Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR

Model Mercedes Benz CLK GTR

the awesome Mercedes Benz CLK GTR conceived for competition, it has a 6.9 L gasoline engine, displacement and 620 CV (456 kilowatts) of maximum power plus a magnificent sports image with a sophisticated mixture that attracts attention, added to the fact that it is a special and differentiated model in its type.

ferrari f40

A mix between sporty and classic is the ferrari f40which has 478 CV of power, and reaches a maximum speed of 324 km/h with the addition of being one of the favorites for racing, efficiency, maneuverability at the wheel plus performance tailored to reach any destination.

It is possible to limit other models that it drives as Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV, Mercedes SLR-McLaren, Ferrari Enzo, McLaren MC12 and many more to go out according to the taste you want every day throughout the year.