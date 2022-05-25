She is angry! Kendall Jenner had a strong fight with Scott Disick

UNITED STATES-. The tension between Kendall Jenner Y Scott Disick It doesn’t stop growing, and problems follow them. On Thursday, May 19, in the last episode of the new reality show Hulu, the kardashiansthe model had a heated argument with her sister’s ex-partner kourtney kardashianwho feels separated from the family nucleus, and got up from the table after fighting with him.

Thursday’s episode of the kardashians picked up where it left off last week, after Kendall Jenner stormed out after a fight with Disick, who expressed that he felt left out of the family amid ex Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker. After the scandal, the actor told Chris Jenner that if he “shouldn’t be a part of this family anymore, I’d rather not be a part of it.”

after the fight, Kendall Jenner caught up with Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. “Scott says, ‘What’s going on for Thanksgiving? Obviously, I’m not invited,’ and he’s immediately hostile. He talks through me all the time, and I’m like, ‘I don’t do that.’ I’ve been in enough toxic relationships, I can’t take it anymore. I turned off, “explained the model.

Kendall Jenner hopes Scott Disick can adapt quickly to changes

in a confessional, Kendall Jenner said about Disick: “He was victimizing himself, he was mistreating everyone else, including me, which I have no bad intentions towards him, and I love him and would always want him around, so it took me by surprise.” by his side, kourtney kardashian he said, “I just don’t have the energy for this. I feel like I’m living a different life. I am unsubscribing from this drama.”

Although later Jenner Y Disick reconciled, the model acknowledged that this was only the beginning of the actor’s acceptance of his new family dynamics. “The beginning of any kind of change in a family is just a difficult and uncomfortable time and I think this is the time for us right now. I have faith that it will work itself out, I just think it will take some time,” she said in a confessional.