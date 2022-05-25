she is an old-time diva in a chignon and vintage dress with bow

Bella Hadid is back in Cannes. She walked the red carpet in total black, a glamorous look of a true Hollywood diva of the past.

Bella Hadid in Versace

Bella Hadid is an almost permanent presence in Cannes, where over time he has proposed very different looks. If in 2016 she had opted for something decidedly sexy with a vertiginous slit and a wide V-neckline, then her style has become more glamorous. In 2021 she was a diva with a retro look, with gloves and feathers, even if the most discussed look of her was undoubtedly the one signed by Schiaparelli, with the necklace-sculpture acting as a bra. The model knows how to dare and be bold, but always maintaining that touch of glamor that distinguishes her. And that makes her very different from her sister, Gigi Hadid. While the latter prefers modern and colorful looks, Bella Hadid vice versa is more linked to archival fashion and is a big fan of vintage. She demonstrated it again at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where she attended the screening of The Innocent (The Innocent) by Louis Garrel.

Bella Hadid, glamor in black in Cannes

The total black red carpet is one of Bella Hadid’s musts. She recently walked with her sister at the Prince’s Trust Global Gala, wearing a vintage black Dior dress (designed by Yves Saint Laurent in 1959) paired with long gloves, Christian Louboutin pumps and Chopard diamond jewelry. Also at the Cannes Film Festival she opted for total black, enchanting the red carpet with her elegance.

Bella Hadid in Versace wears Le Silla shoes

The model opted for a vintage Versace garment: the dress is part of the Italian Maison’s Spring 1987 collection. It is a refined black velvet dress that makes you think of the old Hollywood glamor, to the most chic divas ever. The strapless dress has a mermaid silhouette that hugs the body accentuating the hourglass shape; it widens slightly at the hips, where there is a voluminous drapery that opens in a large bow on the back.

Bella Hadid wears Chopard jewelry

Bella Hadid completed the look with a pair of drop earrings and a ring, all of them Chopard jewelry. For her, a minimal make-up as always, with a focus on her eyes, elongated by a marked line of black eyeliner. She pulled her hair back into an elegant high bun with braids, leaving only one tuft of hair in front of her, soft on her forehead. The 25-year-old has conquered everyone, making it the diva of the red carpet.