Selena Gomez, unrecognizable as this iconic character from ‘Dragon Ball Z’

The protagonist of ‘Only murders in the building’ has become a source of inspiration for SamukArts, who gives us another dream signing for the also dreamed of live action version of the famous anime.

If a few days ago we were amazed with the design of Joaquin Phoenix as the beloved character of Dragon Ball Vegeta, Brazilian illustrator and digital artist SamukArts’s Instagram feed is a veritable mine of live-action versions of characters from the famous anime by Akira Toriyama. the protagonist of joker Y Her He is not the only Hollywood star that the artist has imagined as a Super Saiyan or some other iconic figure of the franchise and among his designs we can find Hugh Jackman himself as Piccolo, Milla Jovovich as Vulma or Scarlett Johansson as Android Nº18.

One of her many creations released this spring has been Selena Gomez, the young actress, singer and producer now making it big as one of the main stars of Hulu’s hit series Only murders in the building that in Spain we see from the hand of Disney +.

The chosen character for Selena? Videlthe daughter of Mr. Satan and wife of Son Gohan in Dragon Ball Z. And he is amazed at the result.

The truth is that the actress, like the rest of the chosen actors, looks great in the SamukArts fan art, but, according to the artist himself, the idea was not hers, but she came up with the design after many fans asked her to see Selena as Videl.

Although she is not one of the main characters whose name anyone even not related to the Japanese franchise would recognize, the character of Videl is extremely important in Dragon Ball Z and the series that followed. Since he is a character who changes his image several times, it is worth noting that the Brazilian illustrator has been inspired by his first appearances in the series, when he was younger and wore pigtails.

Joaquin Phoenix, unrecognizable as the most beloved character of ‘Dragon Ball’

Like SamukArts, there are several illustrators who, like thousands of people around the world who love dragon ball, fantasize about a live-action version of Akira Toriyama’s work that isn’t an absolute disaster. The example of Dragon Ball Evolution in 2009 continues to torment many of them as well as its own creator, but the hope in a new version with a great team in front of and behind the cameras is never lost.

Meanwhile, we will continue to enjoy these wonderful designs in general and Selena Gomez in particular, who premieres the second season of Only murders in the building the next June 28 on Disney+.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter