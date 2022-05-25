Selena Gomez is working on her new album

Get ready for the new musical era of Selena Gomez!

The 29-year-old star has revealed that he is working on his new album:

“I just finished recording my cooking show season 4 – he told in the Deadline podcast, referring to the program Selena + Chef – Now I’m in Los Angeles working on my new record“.

Selena Gomez – getty images

The other super news is that could go on a tour after releasing the new album, although he got his hands on when he will hold the concerts:

“I’m open to touring one thousand percent. But of course I have obligations and things I want to do, so when the time is right. It’s not at the top of my priority list” he said.

Selena Gomez posted “Revelation“, his first EP in Spanish, in 2021. In 2020 he had arrived”Rare“, his third solo album. More recently, he duet with Coldplay on”Let Somebody Go“, contained in the album of the band” Music of the Spheres “.







Besides Selena + Chef, he cited in the interview, Selena Gomez stars in the Only Murders in the Building series, which is due out in season two soon.

With these shows, he garnered two nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards in the Best Lifestyle Show and Best Team categories! Go here to read the complete list of nominations for film and tv awards!

ph: getty images





















