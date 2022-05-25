Scott Steiner offers to ‘kill’ Ric Flair in his last match

Just over a week ago, Ric Flair surprised the wrestling world by announcing his return to the ring to play one last retirement match. Since then, much has been said about the subject, with comments focusing especially on the physical condition and age of the WWE Hall of Famer.

The rest of the comments were based on the unknown of who his opponent would be, or rather opponents, as Flair himself would later confirm that it will be a team match. The latest rumors indicate that Flair would join forces with FTR to face Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and a mysterious partner. In this sense, Ricky Steamboat turned down an offer to be part of the fight and Flair has denied rumors that Hulk Hogan plays this role.

Meanwhile, during a recent Highspots Wrestling Network streaming, ‘Sign-It-Live’, The Steiner Brothers (Rick and Scott Steiner) made mention of this match and Flair’s return to the ring. In addition, during the conversation it was also commented that he and Scott are old acquaintances.

“He (Ric Flair) not an old friend of mineScott declared.I would kill him (in the ring). would destroy it. Yeah, everyone wants to see him get beat up” (transcript courtesy of Post Wrestling).



Steiner and Flair’s rivalry dates back to the 90s, when both were active in the ranks of WCW. At the time, Flair was not high on the roster, while Steiner was one of the fighters being pushed. In the year 2000, in an episode of Nitro, Scott did a promo, where he ended up hitting Flair.

The Steiner Brothers were inducted into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022. Both will be part of the Starrcast V conventionwhere Ric Flair will have his third and, apparently, last retirement match, on July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The fight will take place after the eventand can be seen through FITE TV.

