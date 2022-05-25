Schindler’s List (1993). Movie review

Schindler’s List (Schindler’s List) is a film directed by steven spielberg. starring Liam Neeson. With Ben Kingsley Y Ralph Fiennes.

Plot

During World War II, a German businessman creates a company to save Jews from Nazi concentration camps.

The movie. Criticism

There was a time in the 90s in which many Europeans despised Steven Spielberg for his (very clear on the other hand) tendency to the tearful, to the maudlin, to the openly commercial, to make films exclusively for children that, without cutting a hair , they went directly to make money with their multiple businesses. They turned out well (we recognize that). Spielberg had always been a great scene director, but, on the whole, there was always something that didn’t add up to us, a kind of joint vision that (not only us, the Hollywood Academy also turned its back on him until then despite of the millions raised).

Everything changed with this film that has all that they accuse him of, but that takes it “seriously” and applies them in a serious and dramatic story where they exist and it looks great. He intends to straddle fiction and documentary (and he succeeds, no one denies it), telling us the truth without influencing us too much (we’re not so sure about that, but no one ever said that this was cinema verite) and make a round story (this he does do) and shoot it (he has always or almost always done this) in an excellent way.

On a technical level, the film is magnificent, with everything in its place and all around a brutal story (we don’t usually go in), designed to call on the viewer’s sensibility at all times (no one has “dared” -or maybe yes- to compare Spielberg with kubrick)… we do not want to get into sentimentality.

Technically it is impeccable, with an exceptionally constructed script and brutal secondary characters (Ralph Fiennes is exceptional).

A work created by the director to be his magnum opus, he achieves it and… we recognize it.

Spielberg proved to himself that he could do more than Hook, and later lesser-recognized works prove it.

A film that achieves exactly what it wants: to move (and succeed).

Our opinion

Without a doubt, Spielberg’s best in his style (although later he would show us that he is quite capable of escaping from it, as in Munich (2005).

Awards

7 Oscars including best film and director. 12 nominations

3 Golden Globes: Best drama film, screenplay, director. 6 nominations

Director

steven spielberg He is one of the most important film directors of his time and in history. The success that characterizes his creations accompanied him from the beginning. His intuition to predict the tastes of Hollywood and the facility to create quality commercial cinema made the difference.

The cast

Liam Neeson

LIam Neeson is an actor known for Schindler’s List (1993), Rob Roy and many others.

William John Neson was born on June 7, 1952 in Ballymena, Antrim, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.

Liam Neeson is an English actor who stars in so many action movies in which he plays a righteous man who has to save someone defenseless (come on, Honest Thief). He is good at the role, and makes the most of it. Some time ago he said that he was going to stop doing action thrillers, but year after year we get movies with this man saving his daughter (mostly kidnapped) from some evil guy.

In addition, he has participated in a thousand or two thousand films, so let’s remember (a bit of an exaggeration, but he has done a lot).

He has also done other things, such as Dark Man (1990)a movie of sam raimi; Mark Felt. The Informant (2017); The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs (2018); Love Actually (2003); Batman Begins (2005); A Villa in Tuscany (2020) among many others like Gangs of New York (2002)which is our favourite.

Yeah, we almost forgot starwarsbut no.

and Lately we have seen him in (surprise, surprise) another thriller called The Memory of a Murderer (2022).

Other Criticisms

Brilliantly meeting the challenge of material and with a display of electrifying creative energy, Spielberg has ensured that neither he nor the Holocaust can ever be seen the same way again. Janet Maslin: The New York Times

Schindler’s List Trailer

