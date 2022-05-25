Sasha Banks will work on a non-WWE project during her suspension

Last week on SmackDown, WWE confirmed the suspension of Sasha Banks and Naomi after they walked out on RAW despite being announced for the show’s main event. Since then, Banks appeared at a Steve Aoki concert Along with the son of Snoop Dogg, cousin of the former WWE tag team champion.

Yesterday, on Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive, Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell were the special guests of the well-known influencer, and they were able to briefly talk about Sasha Banks, who, apparently, already is working on some non-WWE projects with his family.



Cordell: “That’s our cousin, Mercedes Varnado.”



logan paul: “She’s so cool. She’s always trending on Twitter.”



Cordell: “Every week, I swear to God. She’s fucking it up.”



Snoop Dogg: “It’s in our blood, what do you think?”

Later, one of the interviewers asked them if she is involved in your NFTs project, and although they did not want to delve into the subject, they did comment that they are helping her with some investments. These were Cordell’s words:

“I don’t want to say too much, but we are helping her with some investmentstrying to expand their portfolio”.

At the moment, the current situation of his partner Naomi is unknown since his suspension, however, it seems that Sasha Banks is already immersed in different projects outside of wrestling.

