Rubén Omar Romano was contacted by the board, although there are other options

The search for a new technical director continues in Blue Cross and, RECORD was able to confirm that Ruben Omar Romanoan old acquaintance of the club is in celestial orbit.

Sources consulted by RECORD They revealed that the Cruzuzlina directive that he heads at the moment Jaime Ordiales had contact with the representative of Ruben Omar Romano to ask if he is interested and in any case indicate that it is among the options of the national market.

Although not the main candidate, the Machine has put on pause the option of the Uruguayan Diego Aguirrewho had the bags ready to arrive in Mexico.

And it is that the directive is not convinced that the team is directed by a helmsman without knowledge of Mexican soccer, for which the name of Roman came out on the board.

In addition to this, the directive went from being in a hurry with the hiring of helmsman real estate to being against the clock. First, because the MX League He notified the Celestes that in case the Red and Blacks of the Atlas are League champions, they will have to face them for the title of Second Champion of Champions, because they intend to speed up the team’s assembly for the next tournament.

Another Mexican strategist whose door is open is John Francis Palencia, who, having differences with the previous directive, was practically unable to return to what one day was his home. However the ‘triggerman‘ is on the agenda Jaime Ordiales and it is one of the most popular options to take the shops of the Machine.

In such a way that at La Noria they bet on making a decision no later than next Monday, since the team must report to the La Noria facilities for preseason.

In addition, there are elements that do not have a clear future and depend in part on the steps taken by the new strategist.

