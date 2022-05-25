Ronaldo to Bayern Munich, the triangle gives the striker to Juve – CalciomercatoWeb.it

A sensational market triangle, which would open with CR7 at Bayern, unleashes a domino effect also for the new Juventus forward

You remember the market triangle it was supposed to bring Edin Dzeko at Juvewith Milik to Rome And Mauro Icardi to Napoli? It happened on the eve of the 2020-21 season, yet it seems like a century ago. Everything also jumped due to the stubbornness of De Laurentiis in not wanting to free his attacker, then subsequently finished at Marseille. Today, on the eve of the 2022/23 season, there is a concrete possibility that another triangle – which involves even more affirmed champions than the aforementioned – may occupy the next market reports.

The clubs involved in the mega deal are even 4: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, ​​Manchester United and Juventus. The starting point, the real one, is the farewell of Robert Lewandowski – and probably also of Serge Gnabry – at the Bavarian club. The need to replace such a big hit would have prompted the German club to test the ground with Liverpool for the intolerant Sadio Manè, contract expiring in 2023. But there is another track, young but credible, which is shaking the market. And that would start the waltz of the tips.

Ronaldo at Bayern unleashes the waltz of the attackers

According to reports from Paolo Breitner for RMC“The Bayern Monaco is considering Cristiano Ronaldo in case of departure of Robert Lewandowski and / or Serge Gnabry in the off-season“. This would mean the certain arrival of the Polish bomber at the court of Xavi, resulting in the Catalan club’s need to sell one of its strikers. And here comes the Juventus.

Already followed in the spring of 2021 – when his contract was about to expire – Memphis Depay has experienced a fluctuating season in Catalonia. First fixed holder with Ronald Koeman – who had supported his purchase – the Dutch striker had fallen ‘out of favor’ with the arrival of Xavialso thanks to the explosion of Aubameyang, the last minute hit of the January market. Subsequently the technician managed to recover the ex United, also praising him for the commitment and dedication shown. Now, with the arrival of Lewandowski the position of Depay back to being shaky: the Juve is lurking, ready to present the right offer to the club Joan Laporta.