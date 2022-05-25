Rita Moreno will play Vin Diesel’s grandmother! [VIDEO]

Among the many fan of the Hollywood icon – and beyond – Rita Moreno also the actor Vin Diesel. The interpreter of the saga Fast & Furious he had in fact expressed the desire to see Moreno act in the ninth chapter of the franchise, in her grandmother’s shoes. A wish that – albeit late – has finally come true. The legendary actress, in fact, was officially signed for Fast X. To give the announcement of the entry of his “grandmother” was Diesel himself, with a video published on your Instragam profile. Similarly, about a month ago, the star revealed to the world the entry into the “family” of another performer, Oscar winner Brie Larson.

Fast X – An all star cast

Rita Moreno he is among the most prolific and beloved Hollywood and Broadway stars. She is an Emmy, Grammy, Tony Award and Oscar winner, she is among the very few actresses to be considered a EGOT – acronym indicating the winners of these four awards. After a short time out of the spotlight, Moreno is currently experiencing a new golden age in Hollywoodsanctioned by the return in the musical that made her famous: West Side Story. The actress took part in the adaptation signed by Steven Spielberg last year, playing the role of Valentina. In 1961, however, she lent body and voice to the character of Anita in the version of Robert Wise – the role for which he won the Oscar.

Rita Moreno is therefore the latest new entry of a increasingly varied castwhich includes new entries and big returns: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, John Cena and Tyrese Gibson. Fast X has been partially shot in Italy, in particular in Rome, Genzano and Turin. The Piedmontese capital will in fact host filming starting today – May 24 – until June 6. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2023.

