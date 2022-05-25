Rita Moreno will be Toretto’s grandmother in ‘Fast X’

Fast&Furious, one of the longest-running franchises in the history of cinema, begins to enter its final stretch. Although in the future spin-offs or some prequelsthe main saga will end with Fast X, whose plot will be divided into two films. The production of Universal Pictures found its first bump with the abandonment of the director justin linbut quickly Louis Leterrier (Now you see Me, Lupine) He put himself at the controls and his main casting was closed with recognized names in the industry. We now know that the classic Hollywood star, Rita MorenoShe will play the protagonist’s grandmother. Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

The Puerto Rican Rita Moreno is a true legend of the seventh art. In 1962 she won an Oscar for her role as Anita in West Side Story and last year, he had another small but relevant role in the remake signed by Steven Spielberg. As if this were not enough, in his career brings together more than 100 productions, among which we can highlight the film Moon Spell or the pioneering HBO series, Ozark. Diesel himself has been the first to underline what “blessed” how it feels to be able to work with a legend like Rita Moreno, as she well posted on her Instagram account. Moreno for her part, assured that she was only waiting an invitation to jump aboard a multi-million dollar franchise like this.

‘Fast X’, the best casting of the saga

Fast X will be the film in the franchise with the most powerful casting. It’s not that they never had many stars, let’s remember that Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson They have appeared in several installments, but this tenth part has exceeded all expectations. On one hand we will have Jason Momoa, who we know will be the new villain of the film. The Aquaman actor seems like the ideal muscled rival to face Toretto and his family and therefore, they will need new allies. We do not know exactly what role they will play, but Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) Y Daniela Melchior (the suicide squad) have joined the cast.

In a second line we could Alan Ritchsonprotagonist of the series jack reacher. Continuing with his characters from Fast 9Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy) Y singer Cardi B. Finally, the already classic characters also have their place: Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Sung Kang (Han), Ludacris (Tej) and Charlize Theron (Cipher ). Rita Moreno will put the icing on the cake, but…. Will it be the last great addition to the franchise?