Rihanna reveals her biggest fear about childbirth and what she thinks about breastfeeding

There hasn’t been any expectant mom glowing more radiant with ecstatic motherhood vibes than Rihanna in recent months. She embraced every nuance, from food cravings to organizing her birth plan. Then on May 13, Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky welcomed her beautiful baby girl into the world.

Few official details about the birth still exist. But everyone is reportedly healthy and happy. Now, fans are wondering how Rihanna will adjust to becoming a mother, considering some of her fears and plans during her pregnancy. In some recent interviews, and before welcoming her son into the world, she shared some feelings about motherhood, childbirth and even breastfeeding.

Rihanna and A$AP are new parents to a baby

New parents A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala | Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The baby is here! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky can add “parents” to their resumes in addition to being titans of music and fashion. TMZ first reported that the couple’s bundle of joy arrived in Los Angeles on May 13. While sources wait for more details to emerge, it’s clear the birth event may not have played out the way Rihanna originally wanted.

Rihanna had plans to renovate her Barbados mansion to include a birthing suite, complete with spas and bathtubs for all the important women in her life to enjoy. Back then, she planned spa treatments, manicures, and pedicures for everyone. So those plans may not have happened given that the baby was born in Los Angeles.

Just a month ago, Rihanna spoke to Vogue about anticipating motherhood, childbirth, baby planning, and breastfeeding. As of April, the “Umbrella” singer admitted she didn’t buy “a single thing” for the baby. Aside from a pair of booties, she didn’t have any baby-related products. Although the self-proclaimed interior design geek said she had some great ideas for the nursery.

Rihanna is ready to breastfeed but had some fears about childbirth

Before giving birth, Rihanna shared some of her excitement about motherhood, along with some fears considering it’s her first time. She admitted to being somewhat concerned about labor and delivery, having witnessed close friends go through her pregnancy journeys. She also commented on recognizing the many benefits of breastfeeding, which she is ready to try. However, she expressed concern that her body would not allow it.

Another more prominent concern that Rihanna expressed was postpartum depression. It may be the scariest thing about motherhood. Like many new mothers, she worried about what her emotions would do. Rihanna rhetorically asked Vogue, “Will I feel emotionally out of control?” She has heard stories from other women that “really scare her” about the post-pregnancy experience.

His father, Ronald Fenty, doesn’t care about anything. He told Page Six before and again now that his grandson is here: “I’m ecstatic.” He also expressed his support for his daughter in motherhood. “She is going to be a great mother,” she stated.

How a mini robe inspired another fear for Rihanna

Now that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby is here, they’re likely to be showered with gifts and necessities. But the “Desperado” singer received a gift before her birth, a mini Parisian hotel bathrobe, a replica of an adult-sized robe she used to lounge in. She explained, “It’s legit the cutest little robe.” This little outfit led the conversation to another fear of motherhood.

Rihanna is a fashion icon, even shocking the crowd with her revealing pregnancy photo shoots and public ensembles. Arguably A$AP Rocky is just as edgy with her styles and looks.

Rihanna told Vogue of her other looming fear in response to a question about how she would react if her son, born to the “world’s most stylish couple,” ultimately didn’t catch on. “Don’t say that,” Rihanna replied emphatically. She said that if the day came when her son didn’t like fashion, “she would have a problem.” Of course she was laughing. Raising an anti-fashion kid really isn’t that bad.

Loyal Rihanna fans will have to wait to see if her newborn son is in style. For now, the musical couple will probably enjoy all the firsts that come with bringing home a new baby.

