Rihanna on fire because of Laetitia Casta

The French model and the Barbadian composer experienced a platonic romance in front of the cameras and Mercedes-Benz witnessed the epic images. Video below…

May 25, 2022 7:36 p.m.

Before the love that blossomed between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky that led to the birth of the Los Angeles-based singer’s first child, an anthology romance that had already delighted us between the songwriter and Laetitia Castafilmmaker and model with more than thirty years of experience in the world of fashion.

It happened in 2009 and it seems that film and acting is not the only thing that both shared. Within RatedRher fourth studio album, Rihanna summoned the French actress to star alongside her clip Love you.

The video is an interval of just under three minutes of seduction, but what appears to be only an intimate closeness between both bodies, is also a story of disappointment. “She tells me ‘I love you’ / I heard the pain in her voice / That’s when I saw it in her eyes: she’s done.”

The song, with classical melodies and Spanish guitars, today reaches almost a million views on YouTube and at the beginning of the clip it has another stellar collaboration. The introduction is Laetitia Casta arriving behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz to the castle that is Rihanna’s home… But not just any Mercedes.

The vehicle that appears, a 190 model, is one of the SL range, similar to the 300 SL Gullwing but with noticeable differences in design and bodywork. The most obvious is revealed, in fact, when Casta opens the door and goes down. The 190SL Convertibleunlike the Gull Wings of its family model, it has traditional hinged doors.

Given the script, the fictional characters, the scenes and the setting, it could be said that Rihanna, at least during the duration of the video clip, has been on fire because of Laetitia Casta. Below is the video of Love you with the two actresses and the figure of the classic from the German manufacturer: