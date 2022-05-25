Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky’s son is already the richest kid in Hollywood

The Daily Mail enjoyed calculating the earnings of the children of famous couples. In first place, Rihanna’s baby stands out and A $ AP Rocky with assets that exceed $ 2 billion

Friday 13 May Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky they became parents of a small child, whose name and weight has not yet been disclosed. The happy event, of course, made the two very happy, who also had to face a series of difficulties related to their relationship. In fact, shortly before the birth of his son, an alleged betrayal by A $ AP Rocky with the designer Amina Suaddi, who promptly denied the gossip. Furthermore, A $ AP Rocky himself, also in April 2022, was arrested upon landing at Los Angeles airport accused of having shot a passerby when he was in the Barbados Islands. After paying the bail, the artist was able to stand next to his partner, who gave birth to their son on 13 May.

Rihanna became a mother: the first child was born with A $ AP Rocky The popular saying “to be born with a shirt” indicates the moment in which the newborn is born wrapped in the amniotic sac. The event is not frequent and, in this regard, it is said that those born like this are lucky. It is not known whether the son of Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky came to light in this way, we can certainly say that economically it will not fare badly. In fact, making a short calculation, the assets of mother Rihanna amounts to 1.7 billion dollarsa much higher figure than to the “only” 9 million dollarsdad’s i A $ P Rocky. The Daily Mail, one of the most popular British newspapers, has calculated the economic consistency of other children of celebrities, however less rich than the little one of Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky. To give an example, the heirs of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West they have to divide a fortune of 2 billion and eight hundred million dollars into four, “just” 800 million dollars each. A destiny that also unites Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumithe three children of Jay-Z and Beyoncewhich will have to share “only” 540 million dollars for one.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky “get married” in the video of the new single DMB Since we’re on the subject, let’s break down what Rihanna’s main sources of income are. Obviously, being a singer, the first money she receives is from her concerts. Rihanna is also an actress so she gets paid as much as she gets cast for some movies. The artist, however, made a lot of money for participating in the cosmetics line Fenty Beauty and in lingerie society Savage X Fenty, of which he owns 30% of the property. These businesses, therefore, add to the activities of actress and singer, keeping her busy for a long time, but with satisfactory results given her earnings. In an interview with Forbes, Shannon Coyne of Bluestock Advisors, a consulting firm on consumer products, stated in this regard: “Rihanna is creating a brand outside of herself. Even if you don’t like her music, she has created a real style in the field of fashion and beauty “.