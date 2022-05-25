Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky, their newborn son is the richest in the world: “$ 2.6 billion worth”

He has just been born and is already the richest child in the world. On May 13th, TMZ reported the news of the birth of the son of Rihanna and rapper A $ AP Rockywhose parents have not yet announced the name. DailyMail, for the occasion, he has drawn up the ranking of vip children with the fullest portfolio and the first place goes to the newcomer in the singer’s house. Her assets, in fact, amount to 2.6 billion dollarsresult of the sum of the value of mom RiRi (1.7 billion, according to Forbes) and dad A $ AP Rocky (0.9 billion).

After him, the sons of Kim Kardashian And Kanye West. Despite the couple being richer than Rihanna And A $ AP Rockythe four children will have to divide up the capital, reaching an altitude $ 700 million each. A bright future also for the children of Beyoncé And Jay-Zwhich will have to “settle” for 540 million dollars each.