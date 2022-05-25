‘RHOBH’: Yolanda Hadid participated in toxic model mom culture with daughter Gigi

Yolanda Hadid of The real housewives of Beverly Hills She was often seen making exaggerated dietary comments to her daughter Gigi, but some of her comments also extended beyond food and weight.

The bloggers and even Bravo collected a collection of toxic behaviors that Yolanda displayed towards Gigi in particular, which included racist, sexist and homophobic comments.

During one of Gigi’s photo shoots, Yolanda took the makeup artist aside and asked if they could complete the eyeshadow look the makeup artist had done. The reason was that she “makes her look Chinese (Gigi Hadid) very quickly,” shared in a compilation of Laughcable videos. The moment was captured and filmed RHOBH.

Yolanda told the artist: “Would you like to round Gigi’s eyes a little to the sides because of her high eyebrows? Because she makes her look Chinese very fast.

“I gave (Gigi) advice by saying that if you are with makeup artists tell her to do a little, to always keep her eyes round and big so they pop,” Yolanda said in a confessional on RHOBH. “Not the Chinese look.”

Volleyball was “too manly” for its girls, Yolanda insisted

During a discussion about school sports, Yolanda wanted to make sure her daughters avoided “male” sports. In a scene on RHOBHGigi and his sister Bella told Yolanda how much they missed playing volleyball.

“Volleyball is a very masculine sport, modeling is a very feminine thing,” Yolanda said. She then backed down and said that if Gigi wants a career as a model, she has to choose between modeling or volleyball.

This confessional was very different from what Yolanda had originally told Gigi. Yolanda then went on to point out how volleyball makes girls’ bodies look big and bulky. Yolanda then shamed the eating habits of her children by saying “they eat like men”.

After the conversation about volleyball, Gigi recalled how she wore basketball shorts every day in third grade. Yolanda went on to say, “I thought my daughter was a lesbian.”

Yolanda promoted a diet culture on Gigi, as seen on “RHOBH”

The comment on RHOBH about “eating an almond” when Gigi felt weak went viral. Yolanda came out of the operation and was on the phone with Gigi. Gigi told her that she felt weak. So Yolanda’s solution was “Take a couple of almonds, chew them very well”.

In another case, Gigi was excited to eat at her birthday party and told her mom that she was “really really good this week”.

Yolanda replied: “Then you have to resume your diet. Because you know in Paris and Milan they only like skinny girls a little “.

How to get help: In the United States, call the National Association for Eating Disorders helpline at 1-800-931-2237.

