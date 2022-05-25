Return to Maya Bay, one of the most beautiful beaches in the world

When the British writer Alex Garland published his novel The Beach in 1996, he never imagined that its film adaptation four years later would cause such an avalanche on the beach selected by the director, Danny Boyle, that it would end up being closed to the public. The film did not receive good reviews, despite the interpretive effort of Leonardo DiCaprio, but it served to publicize the inexhaustible beauty of the Andaman Sea. However, all beauty is exhausted when its magic is expressed. Maya Bay was in 2018 a hive of tourists, boats and boatmen. Its seabed suffered impotently and silently from the anguish of extermination.

It was almost a replica of the film’s own script, a unique and magical place, where everyone was apparently happy, which however hid tragedy and despair. Luckily the script changed thanks to the forceful decision of the Thai government and Maya Bay began to recover its splendor. Four years have passed and Maya Bay is once again welcoming tourists, always welcome in Thailand. The good news is not only this long-awaited reopening, but also that access measures are now strict. Thailand has learned its lesson and although they continue to welcome their visitors with open arms, Maya Bay will be preserved so that its magical image continues to impact tourists without harming its inhabitants, corals and marine fauna.

Since the reopening, access by boat is prohibited and the bay has been marked off to prevent access and anchoring. Now it is reached on foot from the back of the island, where a floating dock has been set up so that longtail boats and small motorboats, the only ones authorized for transportation, can disembark visitors. From there you can access the beach on foot, crossing a tropical rain forest, a simple tour, of just five minutes, that invites reflection while the spirit is soaked with the sounds of the jungle. Before expected, the beach appears framed by the giant karstic rocks and cliffs over 100 meters high that surround it. Yes, paradise must be something similar, if not this.

It is recommended to go first thing in the morning to avoid peak traffic hours and be able to enjoy almost alone and without so much heat, since another of the measures adopted is the prohibition of bathing, diving or kayaking. Now the bay shines in front of the viewer alone, although in the sand the visitors think postures for their photographs and selfies. Of the more than 6,000 people who visited it daily in 2018, access has been restricted to 2,000 per day, and the access promenade marks the direction of entry and exitThis prevents the vegetation from being damaged. Everything to prevent the crowds of yesteryear. Measures that, together with the almost four years that it has been closed, have achieved the recovery of the coral reefs, which the gray sharks (harmless) surprise again when they approach the shore, garbage no longer accumulates and it has stopped soil erosion. Maya Bay smiles again and its visitors, too. Thailand is in luck.

Phi Phi Islands, between cliffs and coral beaches

Phi Phi Leh now takes care of its Maya Bay, but very close, sailing in a longtail, between caves where swallows try to hide their prized nests, hides the Phi Leh lagoon. Framed by imposing cliffs, a narrow passage gives access to a gigantic natural pool. The sea becomes unreal and the boats look like trompe l’oeil on its warm, careful waters. Reality or fiction? To swim here is to perpetuate the dream, to wake up with an immense load of happiness. The other large island in the archipelago is Phi Phi Don.

The only inhabited one, where the hotels and resorts are located and in whose opposite bays the boats and ferries that connect with the real world dock. Between the two bays, Loh Dalum and Ton Sai, a small town supplies the visitor with countless craft shops, local products, bars and restaurants. At the northernmost tip of the island, the Hotel Zeavola Resort & Spa offers the essence of Phi Phi; relaxation and tranquility next to a beach with local activity, small restaurants on the sand, children who entertain themselves fishing for crabs while their parents fix the fishing nets, and Buddhist altars full of ribbons and color. The two small islands of Bamboo and Mosquito complete the spell of the Phi Phi.

Karst islets in the Andaman Sea

Maya Bay is the emerald jewel of the Andaman Sea, but not the only one. When the Himalayas emerged millions of years ago after a titanic struggle between tectonic plates, other collateral goods were produced, the karst islets of the Andaman Sea. The emerald color, reflection of white sand and coral reefs, and the majestic cliffs that dot its waters, make this corner of southern Thailand a magical place. Magical and unique in the world. In Phang Nga Bay, between the provinces of Phuket and Krabi, islands and islets, typical of fantastic stories of shipwrecks and pirates, emerge like green icebergs. Impossible silhouettes dot the horizon already from the continental coast. Islands with romantic histories like Panyee, the Muslim island of houses on the sea, whose children rose to fame in the 1980s for building a floating soccer field without proper footwear or equipment, became champions.

Picturesque and friendly, Ko Panyee lends itself to strolling through its boardwalk alleys colored with plastic flowers, bird cages and fish dryers. Heading south, Hollywood set its sights on a phallic cliff, 20 meters into the sky to hide the evil lair of the worst of villains. Bond, James Bond, who else will put an end once again to the cruel intentions of destroying the world. “The Man with the Golden Gun” raised the islet of Tapu as a tourist destination, exotic, fascinating and unique. The spectators discovered the Andaman Sea when aboard a romantic junk, James was flirting, of course, with his Bond girl. That emerald sea is home to the Phi Phi but also to another lesser-known jewel, the island of Yao Yai. Eternal beaches, such as Laem Had or Loh PARed, hidden bays, marine jungle and one of the most luxurious hotels in Thailand, the Santhiya Resort & Spa, where the world stops from the top of its pool villas.

Krabi, the city of friendly people

If you have to return to the mainland, let it be to Krabi to navigate the river of the same name through mangroves and visit communities like the one that Ban Koh Klang has inhabited for 200 years. From Malaysia they brought the technique of batik, printing of fabrics with wax and a lot of color, wood crafts, authentic wonders made with coconut shells, and its own gastronomy. Not only landscapes are forged the desire to learn that travelers have, the local culture is the best way to soak up wisdom.

As evening falls, the Krabi night market becomes a coming and going of people mingling, street food takes over the street kingdom, which now turns to eating pad thai, satay skewers, papaya salad, khao pad or the delicious mango sticky rice. The stalls selling clothes, accessories, t-shirts, handicrafts do the rest, and on a stage teenagers take turns with their b-boy show, Manohra dancers, UNESCO intangible heritage, and the always fun drags as a finishing touch. Krabi lives up to his motto: The city inhabited by friendly people.

Phuket, the flavor and color of an entire country

From the nightlife of Patong to the immense beaches of its coast, such as Kata or Karon, passing through the Sino-colonial history and architecture of Old Phuket or its Buddhist and Chinese temples. All are welcome to the diversity of a place where sometimes it is difficult to choose, tranquility or revelry, walks on the golden sand or Templar meditation, haute cuisine or street food. Anything goes and the ideal is to combine so as not to leave anything to the imagination.