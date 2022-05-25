Regenerative medicine can reverse knee cartilage injuries

What exactly is regenerative medicine and how does it work in trauma injuries?

Regenerative medicine is based on a treatment that takes advantage of the self-repair capacity of the human body itself to regenerate tissues from progenitor cells (stem cells), being the only ones that have the ability to become multiple cells of different lineages (chondrocytes). , osteocytes, adipocytes, etc.)

What types of cartilage injuries can be treated with regenerative medicine?

All injuries that cause a loss of joint cartilage, either due to degenerative processes such as vascular alterations, excessive use or due to trauma.

In other words, is it applicable both in degenerative injuries in older people and in acute injuries in athletes?

Indeed. Regeneration of articular cartilage is achieved in both young and old people. This is influenced by the regenerative capacity of the tissues, which, although it is related to age, is also achieved in older people.

What is the treatment or procedure itself based on?

It is a treatment that is carried out in the operating room entirely in a single surgical intervention and under regional anesthesia. It consists of extracting bone marrow, which is a type of blood that is inside the bones, and processing it in a mini-laboratory located inside the same operating room, and then implanting it in the knee by arthroscopy after a minimal previous action on the injured area.

Can this intervention avoid the placement of a prosthesis?

The idea is to prevent the cartilage disease from progressing and the placement of a prosthesis does not become necessary.

Will the patient be able to continue playing sports and lead a normal life? Can these lesions regress with treatment?

In cases of athletes we have achieved a complete regeneration of the injury, achieving a full reincorporation to their usual sports practice. In cases of degenerative injury we have managed to reduce the intensity of pain by a very significant percentage.

Are growth factors (PRP) and stem cells the same? What are the differences between them?

At no time should both products be confused, they have nothing in common. Growth Factors, proteins and cytokines (molecules) are released by platelets when they are activated in a coagulation process due to injury or trauma. Platelets are mature developed cells and by themselves do not have any regenerative capacity. They only contribute to the coagulation process and initiate regeneration. They are easily obtained and isolated from blood with a venipuncture and simple centrifugation.

However, progenitor cells (stem cells) are immature cells and the origin of all existing cell populations in the human body and in any living organism. With this, they have the greatest capacity for repair and regeneration of all damaged tissues and organs, as well as enormous therapeutic potential for any pathology. They are not easy to obtain and we mostly find them in different sources, such as the bone marrow and the umbilical cord, among others.

