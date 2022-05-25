Recreate ‘The Starry Night’ by Vincent Van Gogh in Minecraft

The starry Night It is, without a doubt, one of the best-known works of the painter Vincent Van Gogh. The painting, which is painted in oils and is unmistakable even to those less into painting, has been kept at the Museum of Modern Art since 1941. Chris DaCow, a golf player Minecraft who has great admiration for Van Gogh’s work, has dedicated an entire month of his life to recreate as faithfully as possible The starry Night in the title of Mojang (goes PC Gamer). The result, as you can see in the following video, is absolutely spectacular:

This video summarizes in just 8 minutes the month of work that the player dedicated to recreating The starry Night; we can see from the beginning of the project concept to its final result. In statements granted exclusively to the aforementioned medium, ChrisDaCow has declared that the result of his work is fruit of “years of practice and love for the trade”. Of course, the result is aesthetically very striking and demonstrates the knowledge acquired by its author. Too bad it’s not open to the gaming community.

ChrisDaCow explains that after completing the project, Van Gogh became his favorite artist

“I set out to do this because the Starry Night looks like it would be such a beautiful place to walk around. I wanted to be able to look out from inside the city and really see Van Gogh’s Starry Night sky. The funny thing is, I wasn’t a huge fan of Van Gogh before you start but after creating the whole build he is definitely my favorite artist“, he commented when asked why he decided to embark on this project. Regarding the use of perspective to recreate the image, the author comments that had to build a “forced perspective” because Minecraft “it’s not big enough to carry the actual distance required.”