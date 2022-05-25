reality movies

By: Daniel Rojas Chia

For decades a country like Colombia has justified its violence from as many sectors as soccer teams in the domestic tournament. The interests of those who control capital from politics and led by companies, banks and livestock sectors seem to seek to maintain that Q status under any circumstance, even manipulating public opinion according to what is useful to them and achieving something as unique as the violence and the ironies of the same violence generated by Colombian society itself, as the only country that disagrees with having peace within its territory and in which the openly corrupt ruling class continues to steal public money in useless expenses.

During all the minimal political training that the average schools instill in the country, there is a nation with one of the lowest rates (according to the government) of the vote in the region.

Given that, apparently, there is no viable information for decades towards a sufficiently valid historical vision on the part of the state, to build a responsible critical sense to recompose a broken nation and where only a personal search for violent and unfortunately bloody history persists within that Colombian nation. The cinema shows a different face and sometimes serves as a guarantor of historical memory as well as to reconfigure it, forming nations from fiction as the savior of humanity from aliens at least once a year on the big screen.

A democratic nation needs to spell out how its systems are actually just as fragile as its electorate. So easily convinced by lies like this a meteorite is overhead about to annihilate them and they are still obedient when ordered to “don’t look up”.

All the democratic systems of all the “free countries” have suffered countless failures in their electoral processes and electoral fraud of all possible magnitudes within their certified systems by all kinds of entities and oversight bodies, which, to the ridicule of any democratic logic, In a country like Colombia, all the state bodies that take care of these types of processes are inclined to who is in power, democracy or dictatorship?

Within all these political systems that call themselves democratic, there are examples that transcend the documentary to show in a more massive way from large film productions, the latent problems of a society that seems to be convinced to decide with each X but apparently, it is only being part of a system of unfounded fears and hatreds that manage to do something that many people did not believe a few years ago; decide for you.

These are five films that show in a great way how the media and politics, corroded by violence, are so effective in putting politicians in power without any collective intention, such as lack of information and, what is worse, eliminating the critical sense that today it seems to be exotic, criticized and demonized under political doctrines full of terror for the foreign policy of a country that always seeks to put more stars on its flag.

The Ides of March (2011)

George Clooney directing, and Ryan Gosling in the title role. What could go wrong? Nothing, because this drama gives us a lot of things to look for in a political envelope, telling us the story of Stephen Meyers, a young press officer for a candidate in the Democratic Party primaries who aspires to the presidency of the United States. . A complicated struggle between the truth and victory at any cost.

Don’t Look Up (2021)

Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make a startling and terrifying discovery: a massive comet is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem is… nobody cares. Kate and Randall embark on a media tour warning humanity that takes them from indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, a lively talk show. morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Comet impact is only six months away, but managing the news flow and grabbing the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late is surprisingly comical. But what needs to be done to make the world look up?

Missing (1982)

COSTA-GAVRAS tells us the story of a young and idealistic North American journalist who disappears from his home in Santiago de Chile after Pinochet’s coup d’état. His wife (Sissy Spacek) and his father (Jack Lemmon) who move there from the United States try to find out his whereabouts and will live an authentic odyssey touring the American diplomatic institutions and encountering endless bureaucratic obstacles. Possibly it reaches the pinnacle of political cinema, harsh and direct, but at the same time emotional and with a closeness that provokes even more indignation in the viewer.

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

Crazy political conspiracy theories are nothing new. They have been around forever. For example, John Frankenheimer’s harrowing political thriller, which stars Laurence Harvey as Raymond Shaw, a Korean War hero brainwashed by Chinese communists along with his own domineering mother (a sinister Angela Lansbury) and They have become an unintentional killer. His ambition is to get his empty husband elected to higher office by using his son as an armed pawn. Frank Sinatra, as Shaw’s ex-captain, races against the clock to deprogram him before he can pull the trigger. The melodrama is taken to extremes, but so is the paranoia and tension. Also worth checking out is the 2004 remake starring Denzel Washington.

Four Days in September (1997)

Bruno Barreto tells us the story of Fernando and Cezar. These are two young idealists who decide to join the Revolutionary Movement Eight of October. The boys discover that joining this group means changing their identity and giving up living with their families. Soon the organization will use them to kidnap the US ambassador to Brazil. Nominated for an Oscar for the best foreign language film, it is based on a true story that took place in 1969. This is an interesting political thriller based on the novel by Fernando Gabeira.