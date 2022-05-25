Rate Hot Sale of Bodega Aurrerá as “hot fake”

The consumer explained that these types of promotions are carried out by brands for pure marketing.

The Internet user shared the test of a television that days before they sold in their store at 3,990 Mexican pesos.

The Hot Sale began last Monday, May 23, and various consumer complaints have already been registered.

Social networks are the best tool for consumers when registering promotional campaigns such as Hot Sale to report their bad experience or some misleading brand advertising. It is the case of a consumer who exhibited Bodega Aurrerá for its false promotions in this day of offers that he described as “today fake”.

According to data from a recent report by We Are Social and Hootsuite, there are currently 4.62 billion network users worldwide, which represents a year-on-year growth of more than 10 percent.

Also, the number of social media users now equals more than 58 percent of the world’s total population. Given this, complaints on social networks have become common, especially by brand consumers.

Bodega Aurrerá’s Hot Sale is classified as “fake”

Through his account on the social network Twitter, a consumer identified as @daramurihunk exhibited Bodega Aurrerá after realizing that the brand’s Hot Sale promotions are “fake”.

The consumer explained that these types of promotions are carried out by brands for pure marketing, but his anger was because a product that they had on offer in this campaign was sold days before at the same price.

#hotfake @Profeco I understand that this type of “offers” is made by marketing, but that of marking a product with a high price and giving it a discount when days before physically in your store they sold it at the same price is not very correct, is it? @BodegaAurrera pic.twitter.com/mehiW8kzoq — daramuri perez (@daramurihunk) May 25, 2022

Likewise, the Internet user shared the test of a television that days before they sold in their store in 3 thousand 990 Mexican pesos and currently they sell in the Hot Sale in their online store at the same price, Although the normal price without promotions according to the publication, TV costs 5,299.00 Mexican pesos.

The Hot Sale began last Monday, May 23, where Mexican consumers enjoyed the best offers until May 31. But at the beginning of this campaign, consumer complaints also arrived where this third day of promotions we have already registered criticism of the false offers of the firms.

As an example we have the consumers of Aeroméxico, who denounced their offers as “scams”, but also the clients of Walmart and Sam’s Club that exhibited the firms for increasing their prices days before the Hot Sale began.

Or also on Twitter, various people exhibited an alleged fraud by Viva Aerobús, an airline that, according to a tweet, increased the price of a flight from 800 pesos to 4,000 as an “offer” for Hot Sale.

This only reflects the opinion of the consumer and the conversation that it generates in the digital pulse, for which Merca 2.0 requested the position of the brand in order to tell both sides of the story; however, so far it has not been received. The note will be updated in case of a response.

Now read:

Hot Sale: Discover double discount with Amazon and Oxxo strategy

Hot Sale 2022: 10 Home & Electronics You Should Buy On Amazon

How to Leverage LinkedIn in a Job Interview